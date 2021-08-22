These 20 photos show the catastrophic flash flooding in Tennessee

Flash floods surged through Central Tennessee on Saturday, leaving at least 22 people dead and prompting a massive search effort on Sunday amid debris and destroyed homes for dozens who were still missing. The floods in Humphreys County, which is about 60 miles west of Nashville, took place after the county saw up to 17 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, which appeared to break a one-day rainfall record, according to the National Weather Service. These photos show the destruction the floods have caused. Vehicles came to rest in a stream Sunday, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding Saturday in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Mark Humphrey/Associated Press People walked across a washed out road Sunday in Waverly, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/Associated Press A woman looked at debris washed up against a bridge over a stream Sunday in Waverly, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/Associated Press Brian Mitchell, right, looked through the damaged home of his mother-in-law along with family friend Chris Hoover, left, on Sunday in Waverly, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/Associated Press People sat on a bridge where a road washed out Sunday in Waverly, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/Associated Press A woman looked at debris that came to rest against a bridge over a stream Sunday in Waverly, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/Associated Press A car and a utility building leaned against one another Sunday in Waverly, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/Associated Press Carson Hollifield, manager of the produce department at the Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walked past the store owner's office structure on Sunday in Waverly, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/Associated Press Flood damage was seen along Simpson Avenue in Waverly, Tenn., on Sunday. Andrew Nelles/Associated Press Josh Whitlock and Stacy Mathieson looked through what is left of their home after it burned following flooding in Waverly, Tenn., on Sunday. Andrew Nelles/Associated Press A car was seen where it crashed into a house after heavy rains pounded the area, in Waverly, Tenn., on Sunday. Andrew Nelles/Associated Press Property and vehicle damage was seen along Simpson Avenue in Waverly, Tenn., on Sunday. Andrew Nelles/Associated Press Flood damage was seen in Waverly, Tenn., on Sunday. Andrew Nelles/Associated Press Flood damage was seen along Simpson Avenue in Waverly, Tenn., on Sunday. Andrew Nelles/Associated Press A car was seen stuck in a tree in Waverly, Tenn., on Sunday. Andrew Nelles/Associated Press Vehicles were submerged in Trace Creek as a result of severe weather in Waverly, Tenn., on Sunday. Andrew Nelles/Associated Press Flood damage was left as a result of severe weather in Waverly, Tenn., on Sunday. Andrew Nelles/Associated Press A road was repaired Sunday in McEwen, Tenn. The road was repaired Saturday after heavy rain washed part of it away, but the road was damaged again when more rain fell Saturday night. Mark Humphrey/Associated Press A mobile home and a truck trailer sat near a creek on Sunday after they were washed away by flood waters the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/Associated Press A mobile home and a truck trailer sat near a creek on Sunday after they were washed away by flood waters the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
