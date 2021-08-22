These 20 photos show the catastrophic flash flooding in Tennessee

Flash floods surged through Central Tennessee on Saturday, leaving at least 22 people dead and prompting a massive search effort on Sunday amid debris and destroyed homes for dozens who were still missing.

The floods in Humphreys County, which is about 60 miles west of Nashville, took place after the county saw up to 17 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, which appeared to break a one-day rainfall record, according to the National Weather Service.

These photos show the destruction the floods have caused.