As society focuses on the need for standards and oversight in policing, the Commonwealth needs to do the same behind the walls of our prisons and jails. Correction administrators and officers are public servants, and the obvious lying; agency secrecy; lack of transparency; efforts by a Cabinet secretary to shield decisions from legislative oversight; and failure to follow use-of-force policy and practice, as documented by the Spotlight team, are unacceptable.

Re “The taking of cell 15” (Spotlight, Page A1, Aug. 15): As a former Massachusetts Department of Correction commissioner, my belief is that people are sentenced to prison as punishment, not for punishment. They are sentenced to loss of liberty, not abuse. The culture of a prison and some unions can get in the way of this becoming a reality. The institutional culture dictates the level of violence that occurs behind the walls, out of view of the public. The Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center has had a documented troubled culture since its opening.

In the end, taxpayers will bear the litigation cost for staff not following established policy and practice. The Department of Correction should not attempt to defend this culture or staff conduct. Taxpayers have the right to expect better. It is about time leadership did too and delivered on their obligations.

Kathleen Dennehy

Wrentham

The writer was commissioner from 2004 to 2007, and since 2016 she has served as an expert witness and as a federal court monitor over a US Justice Department settlement agreement in another jurisdiction.





Volunteers at Souza-Baranowski prison know facility’s long history of abuse

Thank you to the Spotlight team for shining a light on the prison system in so-called progressive Massachusetts. Anyone who has volunteered at Souza-Baranowski knows that the facility has a long history of abuse. I volunteered with Toastmasters, a weekly public speaking program, at Souza from 2018 to 2019. The program was regularly canceled because of lockdowns.

Beginning in August 2019, multiple lockdowns led to a so-called temporary suspension of the program as the prison went through a period of reorganization through the fall. Programming continued to be suspended when COVID-19 hit in March 2020. Now we are going on two years without programming — educational, reentry, substance use disorder, etc. Nor have visitors been allowed. And some prisoners have been locked in their cells for 23 hours a day.

One can only imagine the pent-up frustration leading up to the riot in January 2020.

Lisa Berland

Concord





More empathy for convicted criminals than for their victims

The Globe’s four-and-a-half page Sunday extravaganza about two roughed-up prisoners stands in stark juxtaposition to the customary single-paragraph on Page B2 of the Metro section about Boston’s latest murder. Your empathy for convicted criminals with scrapes and dog bites seems boundless. What about their victims? This ain’t your father’s Spotlight team.

Gerry McSweeney

Salem





Stark differences between Mass. prison and California’s San Quentin

In last week’s Sunday Globe, the front-page Spotlight report “The taking of cell 15,” written by Mark Arsenault, and the Ideas essay “A prison reckoning with remorse,” by Rahsaan Thomas, illustrate stark differences between two prisons and the treatment of those incarcerated there — our own Massachusetts Department of Correction-controlled Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center and San Quentin State Prison in California.

I am glad your Spotlight Team has triggered further investigation into the abusive treatment that state prison staff feel it’s their right to dole out, often violently and in secret, covered up through apparent conspiracy (“Calls grow for overhaul of Mass. prisons,” Page A1, Aug. 17). In contrast, San Quentin has in place powerful and effective “outsider” volunteer programs that bring volunteers together with the incarcerated. These programs facilitate education and humanely address at least some needs of the humans (predominantly BIPOC, of course) who reside there — for very long sentences, often for life.

Why can’t the Massachusetts Department of Correction learn from other prison programs what works? More important, why are staff compelled to such violent inmate treatment, as reported in your Spotlight investigation? And why is it so blatantly covered up and kept secret?

Please keep shining a light on this travesty. I’d like to see Governor Baker held accountable. I strongly support the interest of state Senator Jamie Eldridge and other elected officials in making this happen.

Carol Bousquet

Ipswich