Arlington’s Noel Buck starring for Revolution II

Finding himself tied for the team lead in goals scored (4) and earning USL League One Team of the Week honors? That was a little surprising.

For as long as he can remember, he’s “played up” in an older age group, so finding himself as the youngest player on the Revolution II this season felt ordinary.

Noel Buck is quite used to being the youngest kid on the soccer pitch.

“It’s incredible,” said the 16-year-old attacking midfielder from Arlington. “It’s something I never would have expected — if I told myself five weeks ago I’d make the Team of the Week? It goes to show how much I can improve.”

Advertisement

On a roster teeming with players in their early 20s, Buck has played in all 16 games this season for the Revs II (7-7-2), who debuted in the third tier of American soccer in 2020. Last Saturday, Buck sparked a two-goal comeback when he sniped a left-footed shot from 20 yards out with less than five minutes to play, leading to a 2-2 draw against Richmond.

“He’s got the ability to score goals, at a young age, in critical moments,” said coach Clint Peay. “That’s been hugely important for this team.”

Buck first honed those skills at his family’s home on Mystic Street in Arlington — “backyard brawling,” as he put it — with his older brother Joe, his father, Steven, and his late younger brother, Charlie.

Steven was immersed in the game growing up in Wisbech, England, and he passed that passion on to his three boys. Joe, 2½ years older than Noel, also plays with Revolution II and is entering his freshman season at Georgetown. Charlie, two years younger than Noel, was born with a liver disease that left him vulnerable to pneumonia. He died in 2016 at age 9.

Advertisement

“He would love to see what me and Joe are doing today,” Noel said. “It’s always been very difficult having one less person in the house. It’s one of the motivations to keep going.”

A year after his brother’s passing, Noel joined the New England Revolution Academy. In his first season, 2017-18, he scored seven goals in 16 games with the U-13 and U-14 teams. He continued to attend Arlington public schools through the ninth grade before moving to online classes. By last fall, he had moved up to the U-17 squad and had logged 11 goals in 66 Academy games.

In November, heading into the offseason, he got his first chance to train with the Revs II for two weeks. The first lesson he learned was how to calm his nerves.

“It was really difficult,” he said. “I was nervous. Playing with them it became obvious how nervous you can play sometimes; just rushing the ball, not fluid.”

Still, even with a 5-foot-11-inch frame, he managed to make a strong impression on Peay with his box-to-box speed.

“He’s a competitive kid,” Peay said. “He’s, athletically, a bigger kid. Physically, he was able to compete from Day One. He has a talented left foot. He has a growth mindset. He asks questions and wants to learn.”

This spring, Buck was asked to spend preseason with the Revs II, although he admits to expecting a quick return to the U-17 team. It never came. He stayed with the Revolution II, starting and playing 90 minutes in their season opener on April 10.

Advertisement

“It was crazy, a lot of excitement,” said Buck.

On May 16, he got his left foot on a deflected ball in the box to become the first former Academy player to score a goal with the Revs II. He ran directly to the Revs II bench to celebrate with his brother, Joe, on the sideline.

“That was amazing,” Buck said. “I made a nice run behind the defender and it came to me. I put it in and I completely went mental.”

Peay noted having Joe by his side has helped Noel adjust to playing alongside much older teammates. Buck, for his part, downplayed the age difference.

“It’s been an easy transition from kids to men, I guess,” he said. “The guys have welcomed me right in and made me feel comfortable.”

On June 22, two months after he turned 16, Buck signed his first professional contract.

“I did not think it would happen this early,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to play in England — I have dual citizenship — so I always thought I’d go over there and play. But right here, I have all I ever wanted.”

Still, Buck dreams of playing in the Premier League. His coach sees a road to Major League Soccer.

“You can never predict the future, but if he continues to progress he has a chance to potentially play for the first team,” Peay said. “I think he’s definitely on that trajectory and it’s a matter of continuing to progress.”

Advertisement

As he continues to climb the ladder of professional soccer, Buck often thinks back to those childhood backyard brawls and his late younger brother’s passion for the beautiful game.

“He’s just always in the back of my mind,” Buck said. “I’m sure he wants me to keep doing what I’m doing.”