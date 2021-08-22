Cristiano Ronaldo started Juventus game on the bench in 2-2 draw with Udinese

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench as Massimiliano Allegri’s return to Juventus got off to a disappointing start. Two mistakes from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saw his side relinquish an early two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Udinese in the Italian league. Ronaldo didn’t start amid reports he had asked to be on the bench and that he could still leave Juventus with a year remaining on his contract. When he did come on in the second half, Ronaldo thought he had scored a stoppage-time winner but it was ruled out for offside after he had ripped off his shirt in celebration and been embraced by teammates … A French league match between Nice and Marseille was suspended on Sunday after home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field after an opposition player threw a bottle back after being hit. With about 15 minutes remaining, Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the back by a bottle thrown from an area with Nice fans. Supporters had earlier been warned against throwing objects by the stadium announcer. Payet threw the bottle back into the crowd, prompting a significant number of Nice fans to rush the field. The referee halted the match with Nice winning, 1-0, at the time and sent the players to the locker rooms. The match was later abandoned when the visiting team refused to start … After the ball had passed him and his goalkeeper and settled into the corner of the net, D.C. United defender Antonio Alfaro placed his hands behind his back and let gravity drop him on his back to the turf at Audi Field. Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno had just slotted in a goal in the 82nd minute Saturday night that capped a seven-day stretch that included three losses for D.C. D.C. controlled the run of play before 17,180 at Audi Field but left with a 2-1 loss that put a dent in its playoff hopes in the MLS’s Eastern Conference.

BASKETBALL

Storm spoil Elena Delle Donne’s return

Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks and the Seattle Storm used a late run to beat the Washington Mystics, 85-78, spoiling two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne’s return. Delle Donne, who made her first appearance in nearly two years, scored 16 points for the Mystics (8-14). She helped Washington win Game 5 of the 2019 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2019, securing the first title franchise history despite playing with three herniated disks in her back. The 2015 WNBA scoring champion had two back surgeries and missed 22 months with a career-threatening injury. Sue Bird and Stephanie Talbot each hit a 3-pointer during a 12-2 run that gave Seattle (18-7) an 85-76 lead with 1:18 to play. Tina Charles led Washington with 20 points … Erica Wheeler scored 17 points and Brittney Sykes made two defensive stops in the closing seconds to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the New York Liberty, 86-83.

MISCELLANY

Tokyo has plans for schoolchildren to attend Paralympics

Plans are afoot to allow tens of thousands of schoolchildren to attend the Tokyo Paralympics despite the coronavirus delta variant spreading among teenagers and those even younger who are not vaccinated. The Paralympics open Tuesday and run through Sept. 5. All other fans have been banned as they were for the Olympics. About 4,400 athletes are expected from about 160 countries and territories. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has said she is pressing ahead to allow schoolchildren to attend the Paralympics, as long as parents and schools are supportive. News reports say the number of students involved is between 130,000 and 140,000 … Ash Barty bounced back from a disappointing loss at the Tokyo Olympics. Gold medalist Alexander Zverev carried over his momentum from Tokyo. Both are in fine form heading into the US Open, which begins a week from Monday in New York. The top-ranked Barty won her fifth title of the season, taking eight of the last nine games from wild card Jil Teichmann for a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the Western & Southern Open final in Mason, Ohio. Zverev, too, had a relatively easy time in the Cincinnati final, winning the first four games en route to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev … It turns out that the 30-minute run a two-year-old filly took Saturday on a Kentucky highway after shedding her jockey and bolting from a racetrack wasn’t the horse’s only terrifying experience of the weekend. Recovering from the trauma of a run that made national news and left her dehydrated and with minor cuts, Bold and Bossy was staying overnight in an Ellis Park receiving barn when it caught fire early Sunday morning. An “unknown hero” saved her and six other horses, according to Bold and Bossy’s owner, Michael Ann Ewing. The horse sustained burns on her neck and withers, Ewing said. By 10 a.m. Sunday, Bold and Bossy was in the care of the Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital in Lexington, not far from where Ewing trains her 20 or so horses … Alex Palou stood in the darkened infield in Madison, Ill., watching a replay of the crash that had knocked him out of the final oval event of the season and, consequently, swallowed the last of his lead in the IndyCar standings. The rest of the field roared on without him Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway after Palou was caught in a three-car accident triggered by yet another sketchy restart. Sloppy racing and botched restarts have been a problem all season in IndyCar — remember, eventual race winner Marcus Ericsson drove up and over Sebastien Bourdais even before the field got to the restart line at Nashville earlier this month — and a rash of impatient and overaggressive driving has jumbled the championship fight. “We’ve had some pretty erratic and some pretty crazy driving this season, but it just seems to go unnoticed,” Scott Dixon, the six-time and reigning IndyCar champion, said after he was collected in the crash with teammate Palou … Damiano Caruso won the ninth stage of the Spanish Vuelta, with Primoz Roglic finishing second to keep the overall lead. Caruso was in front for the last 70 kilometers (43 miles) of the 188-kilometer (116-mile) ride from Puerto Lumbreras to a summit finish atop the beyond-category Alto de Velefique. Caruso was coming off a second-place finish overall at the Giro d’Italia, his best finish yet at a Grand Tour race.

