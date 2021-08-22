Josh McDaniels still tight-lipped, hasn’t ‘really worried’ about Patriots’ quarterback decision

McDaniels indicated the job still belongs to incumbent Cam Newton, who completed 8 of his 9 pass attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown in New England’s second preseason game.

“I know this is going to sound silly, but I haven’t really worried about it,” McDaniels said. “That decision, from [coach Bill Belichick], will be made when the time is right to make it.”

The Patriots have yet to officially name their starting quarterback, but offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels doesn’t seem too concerned about the impending decision.

Newton said earlier in the week that Belichick had not yet informed him whether he would be the starter for Week 1. Based on the comments from all involved, it sounds as though there is a genuine competition between Newton and rookie Mac Jones.

Advertisement

“Cam certainly is the starter now, and he’s done a good job,” McDaniels said. “He’s gone in there, he played well the other night, he’s practiced well, but I know those guys are really competing hard. We’re giving them an opportunity to compete and play a lot of football.”

McDaniels sounded pleased with the effort and the improvements made by both Newton and Jones throughout training camp. He noted journeyman Brian Hoyer for his contributions to the room, and stressed the overall unselfishness among the quarterbacks when it comes to helping one another and sharing information.

While McDaniels noted his focus is on the offense improving as a whole, he did acknowledge the importance of success under center.

“That position to me is obviously extremely valuable to our team,” he said. “We need to be able to play consistently well. We need to communicate well. We need to make good decisions. We need to throw the ball accurately. We need to protect the football and not give it away.”

Advertisement

So, when might the team formally name the starter?

McDaniels didn’t let on any details about a potential timeline.

The Patriots have joint practices this week with the New York Giants before their final preseason game on Aug. 29. Two days later, the team must cut down its roster to 53 players. The season opener is scheduled for Sept. 12.

“Ultimately, when any decision is made based on who’s going to play more or less on our team, those decisions will be made when the time is right,” McDaniels said. “We’re going to go forward and try to play the best we can.”

As for whether McDaniels would consider utilizing both quarterbacks moving forward?

“I haven’t thought about it at all,” he said. “Our focus is on trying to get them to do everything they’re practicing or doing in the games to the best of their ability.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.