Red Sox will play in 2022 Little League Classic in Williamsport

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated August 22, 2021, 12 minutes ago
Williamsport has long been the worldwide hub of Little League baseball, and next year, the Red Sox will be a part of the fun.Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Major League Baseball announced the Red Sox and Orioles are scheduled to play in the Little League Classic at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2022 in Williamsport, Pa.

The teams were scheduled to play in the 2020 event that was canceled by the pandemic.

The Orioles will be the home team as part of a three-game series that starts Aug. 19 at Camden Yards.

The Angels and Cleveland played Sunday night in the fourth Little League Classic, created in 2017 as a way for MLB to show support for the Little League World Series. The game is held at Bowman Field, which has a capacity of 2,500 and hosts a team in the newly created MLB Draft League.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

