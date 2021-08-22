Red Sox will play in 2022 Little League Classic in Williamsport

Major League Baseball announced the Red Sox and Orioles are scheduled to play in the Little League Classic at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2022 in Williamsport, Pa.
The teams were scheduled to play in the 2020 event that was canceled by the pandemic.
The Orioles will be the home team as part of a three-game series that starts Aug. 19 at Camden Yards.
The Angels and Cleveland played Sunday night in the fourth Little League Classic, created in 2017 as a way for MLB to show support for the Little League World Series. The game is held at Bowman Field, which has a capacity of 2,500 and hosts a team in the newly created MLB Draft League.
