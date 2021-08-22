Red Sox will play in 2022 Little League Classic in Williamsport

The teams were scheduled to play in the 2020 event that was canceled by the pandemic.

Major League Baseball announced the Red Sox and Orioles are scheduled to play in the Little League Classic at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2022 in Williamsport, Pa.

The Orioles will be the home team as part of a three-game series that starts Aug. 19 at Camden Yards.

The Angels and Cleveland played Sunday night in the fourth Little League Classic, created in 2017 as a way for MLB to show support for the Little League World Series. The game is held at Bowman Field, which has a capacity of 2,500 and hosts a team in the newly created MLB Draft League.

