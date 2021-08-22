Stormy Sunday in New England pushes Red Sox series finale to Monday

The Red Sox will stick with Nate Eovaldi as their starting pitcher and the Rangers with Koby Allard .

The teams will make up the game at 1:10 p.m. on Monday. Gates will open at 11:40 a.m., and tickets for Sunday’s game will be good. The game will be televised on NESN.

Hurricane Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday, but still brought enough wind and rain to postpone the Rangers-Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

Eovaldi is 1-4 with a 5.13 earned run average in seven starts since the All-Star break. The Sox were 11-7 when Eovaldi started prior to the break, but are 1-5 since, with three of the losses coming against the Yankees.

Eovaldi faced the Rangers on April 30 in Texas and allowed one run over six innings as the Sox won, 6-1.

Allard is 3-10 with a 4.88 ERA. He opened the season in the bullpen and went into the rotation in late May. He is 2-10 with a 5.35 ERA since, but has pitched well this month, allowing seven earned runs over 19 innings in three starts.

Allard has faced the Sox once in career, on Sept. 25, 2019. He started that game at Globe Life Park and allowed five runs over three innings.

Tanner Houck’s next step

The Sox open a three-game series against the Twins on Tuesday night and are planning to recall rookie righthander Tanner Houck from Triple A Worcester to make the start. That will allow them to use Chis Sale on Thursday with an extra day of rest.

Sale has made his last four starts, counting his minor league rehabilitation games, after either five days or six days of rest. He also has been held to five innings in both of his starts since rejoining the major league team after a two-year absence due to Tommy John surgery.

Houck has a 3.12 ERA in nine games (seven starts) this season, but is 0-3. Counting six starts at Worcester, he has pitched only 55⅔ innings this season.

Red Sox headed to Williamsport

Major League Baseball announced the Red Sox and Orioles are scheduled to play in the Little League Classic at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2022 in Williamsport, Pa. The teams were scheduled to play in the 2020 event that was canceled by the pandemic.

The Orioles will be the home team as part of a three-game series that starts Aug. 19 at Camden Yards.

Complete washout

Triple A Worcester also was rained out Sunday. Double A Portland got started, but suspended its game against Binghamton in the fourth inning with it 3-3. The game will resume at 5 p.m. on Sept. 7, followed by the scheduled game against Binghamton, which will be seven innings . . . Righthander Matt Andriese, who was released on Thursday, signed a major league contract with Seattle. Andriese had a 6.03 ERA in 26 appearances for the Sox. His last major league game was on July 9.

