Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

“This isn’t the first time that we’ve gone through this, so whatever the protocols are we’ll follow them exactly how they’re laid out,” said Vrabel, who disclosed this spring that he was vaccinated.

Vrabel told reporters he woke up with a sore throat and an earache. He went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive. Another rapid test also turned up positive, so Vrabel was given a PCR test, which he expects will return Monday as positive.

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined pending further testing.

The Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 34-3, in a preseason game Saturday night. They traveled to Florida on Tuesday and practiced jointly with the Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Vrabel originally was scheduled to meet with reporters in person, but the availability was pushed back an hour and conducted remotely by Zoom. Vrabel wouldn’t say if others also were in quarantine. He said the Titans would have updates Monday.

“As of now, I don’t think that anybody that has been tested this morning has tested positive,” Vrabel said.

Under NFL protocols, Vrabel must have two negative test results within 48 hours to go back to work inside the Titans’ headquarters or remain in quarantine for 10 days. That could keep him away until Sept. 1. The Titans open the season on Sept. 12, hosting Arizona.

Vrabel said he would figure out who would run the team while he’s limited to attending meetings remotely, though he is comfortable with special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman filling the role. Inside linebackers coach Jim Haslett and senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz are former head coaches.

“So there’s a lot of guys that we could lean on in that capacity,” Vrabel said.

The Titans had the first COVID-19 outbreak during the NFL season last year. The NFL postponed two Tennessee games and later fined the team $350,000.

Vrabel made clear he didn’t want to take away from what he saw in the Titans’ win over Tampa Bay even with so many starters watching from the sideline.

“Watching the tape after the game just really proud of a lot of those guys that competed,” Vrabel said. “And that’s what I want this to be about. And I’m sorry that it’s it’s not.”

The Titans (2-0) have not allowed a touchdown through two preseason games, outscoring their opponents 57-6. They host Chicago (1-1) on Saturday night.

Keenum leads Browns to win

Case Keenum showed why Cleveland invested in him to back up Baker Mayfield, throwing a touchdown pass and leading the Browns to a 17-13 preseason win over the New York Giants.

Keenum tossed a 7-yard TD pass to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge to end Cleveland’s opening possession. He finished 9 of 12 for 74 yards with an interception while playing most of the first half.

Keenum, who signed a three-year, $18 million free agent contract in 2020, has made 62 career starts, and the 33-year-old’s experience gives Browns coach Kevin Stefanski a solid insurance policy behind Mayfield.

The Browns (2-0) rested Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, and most of their starters for the second straight week.

So did the Giants (0-2), who got a 1-yard TD plunge from Devontae Booker in the first half when both teams played second- and third-stringers.

New York’s No. 3 QB Brian Lewerke threw a TD pass to David Sills in the fourth quarter to pull the Giants within 1. Instead of kicking the point after, New York coach Joe Judge went for 2, but the Browns stuffed running back Gary Brightwell at the line.

Wentz will practice Monday

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said injured quarterback Carson Wentz will return to practice in a limited capacity on Monday. Wentz, acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason, had surgery to repair a broken bone in his left foot earlier this month. Reich added that offensive linemen Quenton Nelson, who had surgery the same week as Wentz for a similar foot injury, and Ryan Kelly (elbow) will also return to practice Monday. Wentz and Nelson were originally each given 5-12 week recovery timetables.

McCarron out for season

The Atlanta Falcons said quarterback AJ McCarron will miss the season after an MRI on his right knee confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The expected backup to Matt Ryan was injured during Atlanta’s preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins Saturday night. McCarron’s injury leaves undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks as the only other quarterback on Atlanta’s roster … The NFL Network reported that Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive end Joseph Ossai will have knee surgery this week on what is thought to be a season-ending torn meniscus. A third-round draft pick, Ossai started the preseason on the right foot, sacking Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and picking five quarterback pressures in a Week 1 win at Tampa Bay … Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort suffered a torn ACL in Saturday’s win over the Carolina Panthers. An eight-year NFL veteran, Fort played 14 games for Baltimore last season, starting eight.