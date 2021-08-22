‘You are literally changing the world’: Sox ace Chris Sale inspired by Chris Snow’s ALS fight

When Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow celebrated his 40th birthday at Fenway Park with his wife, Kelsie, and their two children, 10-year-old son Cohen and 6-year-old daughter Willa, by his side as he delivered the first pitch earlier this month, he made an impression on Sox ace Chris Sale.

Snow, who also is a former Sox beat writer for the Boston Globe, was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. Doctors told him he had a year to live, but with the help of a clinical trial, he’s been able to defy odds.

Sale, who was 6 when lost his grandmother to ALS, was touched. He invited Snow back to Fenway for Friday’s game.