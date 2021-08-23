Medford mom Lindsay Munroe brings a unique perspective to children’s music, with an assist from Raffi

Mem, 9, is the youngest of her three children, all of whom are autistic. At a meet-and-greet after the show, Mem told Raffi that her favorite album was “Raffi Radio.” She jokingly called him Raffaroti, an operatic character that Raffi plays on the album, and in exchange he called her Memaroti. When Raffi found out that Munroe wrote folk songs for adults, he encouraged her to use her perspective as a mother of neurodiverse children to write music for kids.

In June 2019, Lindsay Munroe took her daughter Mem to see Raffi at the Hanover Theatre in Worcester. Munroe had been uploading covers of classic nursery songs to her YouTube channel and Instagram account, and the Canadian children’s musician had taken an interest in her online sing-alongs.

“I ended up writing ‘I Am Kind’ and sending it to him,” she wrote in a text to the Globe. “I had no idea that would be the title song to my first children’s album and that Raffi would produce it.”

On Friday, she is releasing “Frogs and Birds,” her second album of collaborations with Raffi since the 2020 National Parenting Product Award-winning album “I Am Kind.” The musicians worked remotely through the pandemic. Their instant connection and creative chemistry made it a surprisingly smooth process. Munroe, 38, recorded songs in Massachusetts and emailed them to Raffi, who lives in Canada. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma joined them for “For All You Do,” a song dedicated to essential workers.

“We work together so well,” said Munroe, who lives Medford. “Raffi’s such a great mentor.”

Growing up listening to Raffi, Munroe had dreamed of becoming a children’s musician. “Baby Beluga” was and still is her favorite Raffi song, and it was her mother who inspired her to begin playing the violin, at age 5.

“My mom took me to the music store thinking to get a cello, and my legs were too small for even the smallest cello,” Munroe said. “I left with a violin that day.”

She eventually added piano, flute, and guitar to her repertoire. Her favorite musician? Janis Ian, whose album “Between the Lines” she received as a gift from her grandfather.

“Ian’s songwriting is honest,” Munroe said. “Her voice is beautiful and her lyrics are poetry to me.”

Munroe was a full-time stay-at-home mom when she began writing and performing her folk music at local venues in 2016. Her kids were diagnosed with autism within 2½ years of each other, and she knew they needed her care and attention at home. She wrote during the day while her kids were at school and occasionally led children’s sing-alongs at preschools and libraries across New England. Her composing turned to children’s music after meeting Raffi.

At times, it has been difficult raising neurodiverse children. Mem wears a leg brace to help with her walking, and a structured routine in the house is essential to making sure that everyone’s needs are met. Music is an integral part of Munroe’s parenting. The family sits around the living room with ukuleles, a drum, and shakers, and they play together to unwind. They sometimes take their instruments out on hikes.

“Every family has challenges,” she said. “To me, it’s just kind of the regular, normal way of life.”

Jack, 13, Emma, 11, and Mem are musicians of their own. Jack plays guitar and bass. Emma is a “fabulous songwriter” who composes on her ukulele, and Mem can often be heard singing with her mother.

“They are the most unique, caring, creative, and amazing people I know,” Munroe said. “As they go through life, I want them to be loved and fully accepted for who they are.”

The overarching themes of Munroe’s music are kindness, inclusion, and acceptance. She wants to teach listeners that it’s okay to make mistakes. It’s okay to ask for help. She writes music that teaches rhythm and melody, integrates pre-literacy language skills, and encourages emotional self-regulation.

“If you’re going to have a song stuck in your head all day, it should have some kind of a positive impact,” she said.

“Frogs and Birds” accompanies curriculum from the Bridges Learning System, an organization that creates educational materials for autistic and neurodivergent students. The title track, a duet between Munroe and Mem, teaches kids an awareness of others’ feelings and the differences in their thoughts and preferences.

“I really like frogs,” Munroe sings in “Frogs and Birds.” “What animal do you like?”

“Gee, thanks for asking about me,” Mem sings back. “Birds are my favorite, you see.”

To teach children about the emotional nuances of facial expressions, Munroe wrote “Faces Show Our Feelings,” and to teach them about the range of their emotions, she wrote “Feelings Like the Weather.” Munroe’s favorite song from the recording is “Flexible and Easy-going.”

“We could all learn to be a little more flexible and easy-going,” she said. “It’s such an important message for kids.”

It will be a busy week for Munroe as she prepares for the release of “Frogs and Birds” and her children’s return to school. She had been looking forward to touring with Raffi when her first album came out, but those shows are on hold until next summer. As schools and public venues open up, she hopes to return to in-person sing-alongs.

“I can’t wait,” she said. “I love connecting with kids in the audience. I miss it so much.”

“Frogs and Birds” will be released on Aug. 27 on Troubador. It is available for pre-order at https://found.ee/lm-frogsandbirds.

Kyung Mi Lee can be reached at kyungmi.lee@globe.com.