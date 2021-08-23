This week’s TV: Series stars’ fat paychecks, a Netflix thriller, and Jessica Walter’s last work

Recently, Variety featured an article about how the streaming boom of the past near-decade has changed TV compensation for actors. As the desire to attract A-listers such as Kate Winslet, Viola Davis, and Jeff Bridges grows, the money has become bigger than it already was. Outlets such as Apple TV+, Amazon, and Hulu have a lot to spend, and they want to maintain high visibility as the market becomes more competitive.

It’s hard to say how much reason is involved in these huge paydays, which have led to an increase in cable paydays, since streaming services are not transparent when it comes to ratings. It is true, though, that the upfront paydays have increased as syndication — and the potential for big back-end money from it — has declined. Here are some of the recent per-episode salaries actors are making, in case you’re in the mood for some heavy-duty envy-scrolling. A number of these shows haven’t premiered yet.

Alec Baldwin, “Dr. Death” / $575,000

Viola Davis, “The First Lady” / $600,000

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The First Lady” / $600,000

Gillian Anderson, “The First Lady” / $600,000

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” / $650,000

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man” / $1 million

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” / $600,000

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” / $600,000

Sarah Jessica Parker, “And Just Like That . . .” / $650,000-$750,000

Cynthia Nixon, “And Just Like That . . .” / $650,000-$750,000

Kristin Davis, “And Just Like That . . .” / $650,000-$750,000

David Harbour, “Stranger Things” / $350,000-$400,000

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things” / $350,000-$400,000

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” / $400,000 (Season 1)

Chris Pratt, “Terminal List” / $1.4 million

Henry Cavill, “The Witcher” / $400,000

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor” / $750,000

Adrian Grenier in Netflix's "Clickbait." COURTESY OF NETFLIX

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Could this be the new “You”? “Clickbait” is an eight-episode Netflix thriller premiering Wednesday that stars Adrian Grenier from “Entourage” as a father and husband who mysteriously disappears. When he reappears, it’s in a video and he seems to be in mortal danger. He’s holding a placard that reads, “At 5 million views I die.” Betty Gabriel and Zoe Kazan, a favorite, co-star.

2. Usually very little about FXX’s “Archer” is poignant. You might cry during the show, but from laughter and not tears. But the 12th season, which premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m., features the final voice appearances of Jessica Walter, who died in March. Last month, the late actress got an Emmy nomination for her voiceover work on the show’s 11th season.

3. Hulu has picked up a light-hearted Australian miniseries called “The Unusual Suspects,” which is available on Monday. The four-parter is about the theft of a multimillion dollar necklace during a birthday party, and the police investigation. There are class and race issues at play as we learn more about what happened. Miranda Otto, Michelle Vergara Moore, and Lena Cruz star.

Helene Yorke and Drew Tarver in "The Other Two." For its second season, the series has moved from Comedy Central to HBO Max. Greg Endries

4. One of my lesser-known favorites, the comedy “The Other Two,” returns on Thursday, on HBO Max (it has moved from Comedy Central). It’s about the two older siblings of a Bieber-like pop icon named Chase Dreams, as they try to make it in his shadow. Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Helene Yorke) are embittered, like the two friends in the wonderfully snarky “Difficult People,” but endearing, too, as they try to find work in their brother’s industry. The second season focuses on their mother, Pat (a fantastic Molly Shannon), who becomes a talk-show star, making that shadow of fame even darker for the other two. Two episodes will stream each week across five consecutive Thursdays.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Born for Business” A 10-episode docuseries that spotlights four entrepreneurs with disabilities. Peacock, Monday

“American Horror Story: Double Feature” The 10th season premieres, with Sarah Paulson, Frances Conroy, and Evan Peters. FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

“See” More Momoa as season two premieres. Apple TV+, Friday

