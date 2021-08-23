Definitive Healthcare to go public

Definitive Healthcare has filed to go public. The Framingham company offers subscription software and research to help health care, pharmaceutical, and medical device makers develop and sell new products. Definitive Healthcare reported revenue of $77 million for the first half of 2021, up 41 percent from the same period in 2020. The company had a net loss of $26 million for the six months, less than 1 percent greater than in 2020. In the preliminary filing, Definitive Healthcare said it would list on the Nasdaq with the ticker symbol DH. But the company did not disclose how many new shares it planned to sell in the initial public offering or at what price. — AARON PRESSMAN

TRADE

Ships return to Chinese container terminal

Ships have resumed berthing operations at a halted container terminal in Ningbo, China, adding to optimism that full activity at one of the world’s busiest ports will be restored shortly after a two-week shutdown to quarantine dockworkers. At least five container ships have left the Meishan terminal at Ningbo in the past few days after berthing there, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg. While an official from the Ningbo-Zhoushan port said the terminal is still closed on Monday, the movement of ships is sparking optimism among shippers that operations will resume soon after no new cases of COVID-19 were discovered, according to local media reports. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SATELLITES

Boeing to invest in Virgin Orbit

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit will get an investment from Boeing as the satellite-launch provider goes public through a reverse merger with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II that values the new company at $3.2 billion. Investors including Boeing and AE Industrial Partners committed to provide $100 million to Virgin Orbit through a private investment in public equity, according to a statement Monday. The agreement with NextGen is part of a wave of mergers with special-purpose acquisition companies. So-called blank-check companies like NextGen have raised $129 billion globally this year, more than last year’s record $84 billion haul, though the pace of listings has slowed in recent months. Companies like Virgin Orbit and Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. have brought attention to the satellite-launch sector by making missions less costly, in part by reusing rockets, creating opportunities for new businesses in space. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford’s tiny truck is winning fans

Ford’s new tiny truck, the Maverick, is generating lots of early interest, with reservations for the hybrid pickup topping 100,000 and demand coming from California markets that typically favor imports. The reservations are nonbinding and don’t require a deposit, but Ford is confident they’ll convert into orders as they did with a similar system set up to build interest for the electric Mustang Mach-E and revived Bronco SUV. Ford is making a bid for entry-level import buyers with the Maverick, which starts at under $20,000 and gets 40 miles per gallon with the standard gasoline-electric hybrid version. The compact pickup is only six inches longer than a Toyota Camry sedan. It represents a new effort to reach price-conscious consumers after the automaker dropped the Ford Focus and exited slow-selling sedans in the United States. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin on the rise again

Bitcoin on Monday topped $50,000 for the first time since May as crypto prices continued an ongoing recovery from a disorderly rout just three months ago. The revival in virtual currencies has excited the animal spirits of the crypto faithful, putting predictions of $100,000 or more for Bitcoin back in vogue. Others see the volatile asset carving out a wider trading range for now. Market sentiment also benefited from PayPal’s announcement that it will allow UK customers to make crypto transactions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Business activity continues to slow

US business activity continues to downshift, with growth slowing to an eight-month low in August against a backdrop of materials shortages, a lack of labor, and an upswing in coronavirus infections. The IHS Markit flash August composite index of purchasing managers at services and manufacturers dropped to 55.4 from 59.9 a month earlier, the group reported Monday. Readings above 50 indicate growth and the gauge has decreased each month since hitting a record 68.7 in May. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AGRICULTURE

USDA to use high-resolution satellites to assess crops

The US Department of Agriculture is tapping a California satellite imaging company to see if its higher resolution data can help the government agency better assess crops for this year’s growing season. The USDA’s National Agriculture Statistics Service signed a deal with Planet Labs Inc. to integrate the firm’s high resolution satellite data into its systems to help assess crops and evaluate enhanced disaster response observations, the closely held San Francisco-based company said Monday in a statement. Accurate data can help farmers and companies focused on agriculture make informed decisions about crop management, marketing, and logistical operations, as well as help ensure a sustainable food supply and manage risk, according to the statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SPORTS BETTING

Fiesta Bowl and Caesars Entertainment team up

The Fiesta Bowl Organization announced a multi-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment on Monday, pairing one of the biggest postseason college football games with legal sports gambling in Arizona. It’s the first partnership between a college bowl game and a company that specializes in sports betting. Caesars will host fan lounges at the Fiesta Bowl in suburban Glendale and at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, which is played at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. Sports betting is set to become legal in Arizona on Sept. 9. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RUNNING SHOES

Swiss company with Federer as an investor plans IPO in New York

Swiss running shoemaker On Holding, whose proprietary cushioning technology has attracted Roger Federer as an investor, is planning an initial public offering in New York. The Zurich-based company in its filing Monday listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when it sets terms for the share sale. It has applied for the NYSE listing symbol “ONON.” On has become one of the world’s fastest-growing running-shoe brands since it was founded a decade ago. The pandemic gave the label a boost as well, thanks to a lockdown-inspired boom in the running, outdoor, and casual clothing sectors. The shoes, known for their distinctive tubular cushions on the sole, have garnered somewhat of a cult following. European businesses are rushing to list in the United States at the fastest pace in two decades, just as a Beijing-led crackdown brings the boom in Chinese initial public offerings to an abrupt halt. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

YouTube says it paid more than $30b to creators in recent years

YouTube said it has paid out more than $30 billion to creators in the past three years from ads, merchandising, and other service features. The company says it laid the groundwork for that growth by cleaning up the site for advertisers. YouTube began splitting ad sales with creators in 2007, eventually forming a sprawling system with few governing rules. That blew up when advertisers boycotted YouTube over inappropriate videos. At the start of 2018, the service drastically cut the number of paid channels, focusing on ones that met viewership thresholds and guidelines. — BLOOMBERG NEWS