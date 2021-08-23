Pfizer to acquire cancer drugmaker Trillium for $2.3 billion

(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer, maker of a top-selling COVID vaccine, will buy all the shares of Trillium Therapeutics it doesn’t own, gaining the immune cancer drugmaker for an equity value of $2.26 billion.

Pfizer will pay $18.50 a share for Cambridge-based Trillium, the companies said Monday in a statement. The price represents a 118 percent premium to the stock’s 60-day weighted average price. Shares of Trillium nearly tripled in trading before US markets opened, while Pfizer rose 3.7 percent.

Pfizer invested $25 million in Trillium in September as part of its Breakthrough Growth Initiative, when Jeff Settleman, senior vice president of Pfizer’s oncology research and development group, was named to Trillium’s scientific advisory board.