J.P. Licks releases new frozen treat flavor in honor of National Dog Day

In honor of J.P. Licks’ 40th anniversary and National Dog Day on Thursday, the ice cream shop is releasing a new dog-friendly flavor called Smokey Maple Bacon. It’s made of dairy-free smokey maple sorbet, topped with vegetarian bacon bits and a kosher dog treat.

Who says the dog days of summer are over?

“Our new Smokey Maple Bacon Cow Paw has been tested and approved by some of our favorite dogs here in JP, and we can’t wait for our customers’ four-legged friends to check it out themselves on National Dog Day,” J.P. Licks founder and owner Vincent Petryk said in a statement.

To celebrate the occasion, J.P. Licks is also holding a contest for a customer and their dog to win free ice cream. In addition, J.P. Licks will donate 50 Cow Paws to a shelter of the winners’ choice. Enter the contest by posting a picture of your dog enjoying a Cow Paw on Instagram and tagging J.P. Licks with the hashtag #dogsofjplicks. Contest entries are accepted until midnight on Wednesday.

