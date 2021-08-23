17-year-old girl charged with murdering woman, 19, in feud sparked by social media postings, DA says

“Defendant fled the scene. Allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck, killing her,’' he wrote at the conclusion of the arraignment. “Defendant also tried to discard clothing after the incident.”

Aja Najafi was ordered held without bail at the request of prosecutors after a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf to a charge of murder in Chelsea District Court. Judge Matthew J. Machera wrote that he considered Najafi a flight risk.

A 17-year-old girl was ordered jailed Monday for allegedly fatally stabbing a 19-year-old woman in the neck last week in Chelsea, an attack Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said was apparently triggered by social media postings.

Najafi is charged with participating in the attack on Cyndell Rodriguez while both were walking together on Garfield Avenue around 9:10 p.m. last Thursday, according to Chelsea police. The two got into an argument, police said.

Najafi was allegedly “armed with a knife at the time of the altercation, which she used to stab Rodriguez causing the fatal injuries,’' police wrote in a statement.

Officials are still searching for a man with hair tied in a bun on top of his head as they investigate whether he played a role in Rodriguez’s death and whether he is the person responsible for firing several bullets at the scene of the murder.

Rollins, who attended the arraignment, told reporters afterwards that two families are torn apart by the stabbing and that both have now lost their female relatives.

“Both of these families are hurting, but only one of them is never going to see their loved one again, so this is really a tragedy,” Rollins said. “A 17 year old was just charged with murder, and a 19 year old as lost her life...These two young women should have been getting ready for other milestones, not a death, and a murder charge.”

She added: “I want the community to be aware that women and girls are deeply impacted by violence as well. Not just as the people who are usually left picking up the pieces, but as the culprits and as the victims.”

Rollins said the genesis of the fatal encounter is still being investigated, but added “there have been indications that it started with social media.”

Najafi’s defense attorney, Philip A. Tracey Jr., was not immediately available for comment after the court proceeding. Rollins said Najafi was in the legal custody of her aunt and uncle.

Najafi is due back in court Oct. 22.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.