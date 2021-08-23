Authorities identify victims in double murder at Bedford, N.H., hotel

Authorities in New Hampshire identified two men Monday who were killed in a gruesome incident at a Bedford, N.H., hotel Saturday night.
A New Jersey man is facing murder charges in the deaths of Nathan Cashman, 28, of Manchester, N.H., who was found dead in the lobby of the Country Inn & Suites in Bedford around 7 p.m. Saturday, and David Hanford, 60, of Seaside Heights, N.J., who was found dead in a guest room, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said.
Autopsies concluded that Cashman died of “multiple chop wounds of the head, neck and body,” and Hanford died from strangulation, the attorney general’s office said.
Police had responded to the hotel at 250 South River Road after receiving several 911 calls.
Theodore Luckey, 42, of Asbury Park, N.J., was arrested and is being held without bail at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections, the attorney general’s office said. He is facing two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
Luckey waived arraignment on the five felony charges Monday, according to WMUR.
