CVS will require clinical, corporate employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

WOONSOCKET, R.I. ― CVS Health will require certain employees who interact with patients to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November.
In an announcement Monday, the Woonsocket-based company said all clinical and corporate employees will have be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31, which include nurses, care managers, and corporate pharmacists.
Pharmacists working in the company’s retail stores will have until Nov. 30 to be fully vaccinated “due to the size of this employee population.”
New hires in the same roles will have to receive their first dose of the vaccine prior to their first day of employment, according to Joseph Goode, a spokesman for the company.
“While the vast majority of our employees have chosen to be vaccinated, this decision is in direct response to the dramatic rise in cases among the unvaccinated,” said president and CEO Karen S. Lynch of CVS Health, which is one of the top 10 employers in Rhode Island.
Other roles at CVS are under review, and may be added to this guidance based on updated data, according to Goode.
