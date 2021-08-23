CVS will require clinical, corporate employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

WOONSOCKET, R.I. ― CVS Health will require certain employees who interact with patients to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November.

In an announcement Monday, the Woonsocket-based company said all clinical and corporate employees will have be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31, which include nurses, care managers, and corporate pharmacists.

Pharmacists working in the company’s retail stores will have until Nov. 30 to be fully vaccinated “due to the size of this employee population.”