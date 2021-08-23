Double shooting reported Sunday in Hadley

Officers quickly located the vehicle and took the driver and passenger into custody. Meanwhile, another vehicle occupied by two people who had been shot drove onto the scene and officers began caring for the victims, the post said.

Hadley police dispatch received several 911 calls shortly after 10 p.m. and a description of the suspect vehicle was relayed to responding officers, according to a Facebook post by police.

Two people were arrested after Hadley police responded to reports of shots fired inside a Walmart store Sunday night.

During the investigation officers recovered two handguns and drugs that were suspected to be heroin and cocaine, according to police.

Hadley police said mutual aid was requested from Amherst police, State Police, and University of Massachusetts police, and Route 9 between East Street and Mill Valley Road was closed for nearly two hours following the shooting.

The incident is under investigation by the Hadley Police Department, State Police detectives from the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, as well as State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

“As the investigation continues, we will update this post with additional information as it becomes available,” Lieutenant Mitchell Kuc wrote in the post.

This is a developing story.





