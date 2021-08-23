Food truck favorite Kow Kow finds itself a permanent home on Providence’s East Side

“And that was us filling our truck to capacity,” with both ingredients and employees, Khammahavong, 24, said.

That’s what Vilada “Vi” Khammahavong was thinking last summer when her food truck, Kow Kow, was selling out of its popular bubble waffle cones almost every night.

They were going to need a bigger truck. Or at least a little more space.

While other restaurants struggled during the pandemic, Kow Kow thrived. Looking for a safe and sweet alternative to indoor dining, Khammahavong’s customers stopped by the truck wherever she parked it around Providence to grab her thick, airy waffle cones, filled to the brim with locally sourced ice cream and toppings.

Kow Kow offers customers bubble waffle cones filled with ice cream and fruit. Colleen Cronin

Like much of Khammahavong’s journey with Kow Kow, her success during COVID was unexpected. And though she was shocked her business was doing so well and thankful for the customers, Khammahavong also knew it meant they would need more space than the van to keep up with demand.

The answer came in September when Khammahavong was driving down Ives Street and saw a building for rent. “When I saw the space, I said, ‘this is going to be it,’” Khammahavong said. But that statement took a lot of imagination on Khammahavong’s part.

A former travel agency, the building wasn’t ready for commercial cooking, so they had to gut the whole area and outfit the space with a kitchen.

120 Ives St. was home to a travel agency before it was renovated. Vilada Khammahavong

Vilada Khammahavong used some of her savings, money from her parents, and a Kickstarter campaign to renovate 120 Ives St. and open a storefront. Vilada Khammahavong

With her savings, help from her parents, and a Kickstarter campaign, Khammahavong raised the necessary funds and finally opened a brick-and-mortar store in April.

Just like many of her signature cones, the move proved fruitful.

A few months after the initial buzz surrounding Kow Kow’s opening, business is still booming.

“There’s still a line every night,” said Kow Kow shift leader Pocky Khamvongsa, who has been with the company almost since it began in 2018.

The store sells about 300 waffles a day. When it’s really busy, that number jumps to 400, Khamvongsa said, On the truck, it was the generator that powered the truck they had to worry about. Now they worry about the waffle makers, which wear out quickly with so much use.

Since the move, Kow Kow has expanded from six employees to 18 total, including Khammahavong. They are also able to operate longer hours, which sometimes leaves Khammahavong without a lot of downtime. She goes to the store every day.

The truck is still around but used for catering. Khammahavong said she is booked through October. She’s thinking about hiring someone in the future to handle the catering side of things — at the moment, Khammahavong goes to every event because she’s the only one who knows how to drive the trailer.

Khammahavong started the business when she was 21, right after graduating from college. Kow Kow was only supposed to be a gap year project for Khammahavong before she went to medical school.

Kow Kow's food truck trailer, which is now used for catering. Vilada Khammahavong

“I don’t have any culinary experience, but I have always been an avid amateur cook,” Khammahavong said, and food had always been at the center of some of her favorite memories.

Khammahavong first discovered the bubble waffles that inspired Kow Kow on the monthly trips she took with her parents and brother to Boston’s Chinatown during her parents’ rare days off.

Immigrants from Laos, Khammahavong’s parents worked incredibly hard to put her and her brother through private school and then college, and for her brother, medical school. Her father works full time at a company that makes wheels, and her mother is a nurse, who used to work three different jobs when Khammahavong was growing up.

Their busy schedules made the trips to Boston feel very special, and the bubble waffles made by a lovely “grandma” were always a main attraction.

“It was the thing that we always searched for,” Khammahavong said, because the grandma didn’t have a stationary location at the time. Instead, “she bounced from place to place. One day she would be in the jewelry store, the next the grocery store. It was our little adventure to find her.”

As a child, Khammahavong always wished there was something like those bubble waffles closer by, and now, years later, she’s finally fulfilled that wish.

While Kow Kow’s menu is a nod to those memories, its name also has special significance. Khammahavong said she had been trying to find “a good name that’s catchy, and people can say, but [was] also related to my culture.” So she settled on “Kow Kow” which means “food food” in Laos, with repetition meant to emphasize that it’s really good, she said.

And now the restaurant, which is tightly tied to her family, is a place for them to make new memories.

Though she may have “crushed their dreams” when she stuck with the truck and decided not to pursue medical school, her parents stop by the restaurant nearly every day, either to help out, say hello, or even just check in through the window. They are very proud of her and what she has accomplished with Kow Kow at such a young age.

“Sometimes, I think about what if I was in med school right now,” Khammahavong said, but “I am really happy with the decision that I made.”