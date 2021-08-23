Healey says her lawsuit against Uber and Lyft ‘has nothing to do with’ pending decision on tech-backed ballot question

But those are “separate analyses that can be done independent and separately,” Healey said Monday morning during an appearance on GBH News’ “Boston Public Radio.”

As experts in her office’s Government Bureau mull that over, their colleagues elsewhere in the agency are busy suing some of the very same companies, saying they are violating state law by denying workers benefits to which they are entitled.

By the end of this month, the office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey must determine the constitutionality of a proposed ballot question that would allow Uber, Lyft, Instacart and DoorDash to continue classifying their drivers and deliverers as independent contractors, not employees, while granting the workers some new benefits.

“My litigation against Uber and Lyft. . . . has nothing to do with the ballot initiative,” Healey said. “And personal policy views of myself or anyone in my office play absolutely no role in the certification decision.”

Healey would not comment on the merits of the ballot petition, saying staff would weigh its constitutionality in a process divorced from politics. But she took the opportunity to make the case again for her lawsuit, filed in July 2020, which claims app-based drivers are being illegally denied benefits like minimum wage and overtime pay because the companies misclassify them as independent contractors. The case is pending.

The two are on separate legal tracks: The lawsuit seeks to show that Uber and Lyft are breaking current state law; the petition, filed in the shadow of that lawsuit, seeks to change the law.

Neither the Massachusetts Coalition for Independent Work — the tech giant-backed coalition that is supporting the ballot petition — nor the labor groups assembled under the umbrella of the Coalition to Protect Workers’ Rights has made an issue of the potential conflict within Healey’s office.

The labor-backed coalition is “fully confident in the impartiality and professionalism” of the attorney general’s office, said Thomas Bean, who is serving as counsel to the group.

“We fully expect the ballot question to be certified and put in front of voters next year,” said Conor Yunits, a spokesman for the coalition that includes the tech giants.

It’s not unusual for the attorney general to be in this position. In 2015, Healey’s office approved the constitutionality of a ballot question seeking to legalize marijuana even though she herself said she opposed the idea.

Gig workers’ legal status is just one of many issues that could come before voters on next year’s ballot. Healey’s office is expected to release certification decisions on Sept. 1 for 30 such petitions, including 28 proposed laws that would appear on the 2022 ballot and two proposed constitutional amendments that would appear on the 2024 ballot.

Those decisions are based on whether the proposals meet certain constitutional requirements and have nothing to do with the personal policy views of Healey or any other staff, her office has said. If voters take issue with the office’s certification decisions, they can seek review from the Supreme Judicial Court.

If proposed laws clear this first hurdle, proponents must collect more than 80,000 signatures by Dec. 1. If the Legislature does not enact the proposal, proponents must gather more than 13,000 additional signatures next spring before the initiative makes the November 2022 ballot.

Among the petitions included in this year’s batch are questions on voter ID requirements, happy hour, abortion, and a carbon emission reduction program. Another, filed by Massachusetts Republicans, claims to target critical race theory.

During her monthly GBH appearance on Monday, Healey also endorsed Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate for executive department employees as “absolutely legal” and wise from a public health perspective. Baker said that 44,000 executive department employees and contractors must prove they’ve been vaccinated by mid-October or face termination, not leaving them the option to instead undergo regular testing. Healey had already set the same standard for her own employees.

“For me, what it comes down to is making sure as a state we’re doing everything possible to get people vaccinated to prevent future risk from the virus,” Healey said during the interview.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.