Mass. and R.I. clean up after Henri; storm’s remnants to bring rain Monday

“The remnants of Henri will move back across southern New England today, possibly resulting in renewed flooding from scattered showers and thunderstorms that will be accompanied by torrential downpours,” forecasters tweeted around 6 a.m. Monday. “An isolated brief tornado can’t be ruled out.”

Meanwhile, the remnants of Henri were expected to pivot to the east Monday, causing powerful thunderstorms - and possibly a tornado - in the region, the National Weather Service said.

The cleanup is underway in Rhode Island and Massachusetts in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Henri, which caused power outages, damaged homes, and pounded the coast but did not cause any known fatalities.

Rhode Island bore the brunt of Henri on Sunday. Proof of the storm’s power could be found in National Grid’s outage map where some 43,000 customers were powerless as of 9:02 a.m. Monday.

The power situation was much better in the Bay State where the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map showed 860 customers were waiting for utilities to turn the lights back on around 9:02 a.m. Monday.

As Henri heads back toward the ocean Monday, rain, heavy at times, is expected in Central and Western Massachusetts in the afternoon and evening, the weather service said.

“We are not quite done with Henri, as the now tropical depression will produce an additional 1-3″ of rain as it pivots across SNE today,’’ forecasters wrote on Twitter. The tweet included an optimistic suggestion to get sunglasses out when the tropical system slides out to sea.

The forecasters say that several days of hot, humid weather are ahead again. It could even become the state’s fourth heat wave of the year.

During the stormy weather on Sunday, a wind gust registered 69 miles per hour in Kingston, Rhode Island. In the small Western Massachusetts town of aBeckett., the weather service recorded 2.75 inches of rainfall.

Despite the high winds and the continuing power outages, Rhode Island officials said Henri was not as destructive as initially feared.

Marc Pappas, director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency, told the Globe that the storm and high tides did not occur at the same time.

“I think we got a little lucky,” Pappas said. “We dodged a bullet.”

