More rain, some flooding later Monday as Henri moves east

The storm is now what we call a remnant low. It doesn’t really contain many tropical characteristics, but it does still have a lot of moisture and there’s actually a little bit of energy with it as well. This atmosphere expend can produce a few thunderstorms, some of which could reach strong levels late this afternoon or this evening. One of these thunderstorms could even produce a very weak tornado. This is not likely but it’s not something that’s out of the question.

As expected, Hurricane Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm and then moved inland over Rhode Island and eventually through Connecticut and up into New York State. The storm is now going to be captured by the prevailing westerlies moving east and revisit us later today and the first part of the overnight.

The remnants of Henri Monday morning clearly show the circulation remains associated with the storm. COD Weather

There’s been flooding to our west and the ground is certainly saturated. Some of these additional downpours could create street flooding, but also some small streams from river flooding.

Depending on how much rain we received during the day and the first part of tonight, the most likely places for flooding will be west of Route 128. Flood watches are posted for a large area of New England into New York.

Flood watches are posted for much of Southern New England today. NOAA Data

As the system continues to move east, showers and thunderstorms will begin to build this afternoon and continue through the first two-thirds of the overnight. Some of these storms could actually become severe and it’s not out of the question that we see a small, weak tornado as a result of land and storm interaction. Temperatures during the afternoon will reach near 80 degrees.

The predicted radar has storms moving through Greater Boston this evening and the first part of the overnight. WeatherBELL

If you still haven’t taken time to go to the beach, Wednesday and Thursday are fantastic opportunities. I expect both of those days to have temperatures near 90 inland and in the 80s at the coast. Winds will be light and the seas will have calmed down by then.

Temperatures will be hot later this week, making for good beach days. NOAA

I do see a nice weekend ahead with pleasant temperatures and lower levels of humidity. There also will be abundant sunshine. After this week’s tropical conditions, it will be a nice break. High pressure off the coastline is the reason for all the sticky weather. This system is likely to reassert itself next week with more humidity.

A more sustained break in high dew points is likely as we get deeper into September, but climate change makes the prevalence of warm days and nights more and more likely farther into the month.