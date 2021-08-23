Mother-daughter duo offer luxurious picnics at R.I. state parks

Alexandra Salisbury and a group of friends were grabbing their take out orders and taking them to a place where they could enjoy a view by the water on the Providence River Greenway. They hoped to spend some socially distanced time together while staying safe. But when they arrived at the water’s edge, they found they weren’t the only ones with the idea. And Salisbury recognized an opportunity.

In April, she and her mother, Elizabeth Salisbury, launched Premier Picnics, which brings luxury picnic pop-ups to Rhode Island’s state parks and picturesque grounds.

The two partner create a polished spread of fresh florals, tables, elegant glassware, decorative rugs, and stacked floor pillows for lounging, and partner with local catering companies and dessert cafes for the food. They provide colorful cloth napkins, candles, string lights, cloth tents, and table decor — all with a permit to use the land and insurance to cover the goods.

“It’s providing a safe space for people to celebrate moments, but it’s also helping other small businesses all while appreciating Rhode Island’s beautiful scenery,” she said.

Q: How has business been during the pandemic?

A. Salisbury: The pandemic really forced people were spending more time outdoors and were seeking unique activities where they could be social without putting themselves in harm’s way. To our surprise, what we thought might be a fun summer hobby quickly grew into a full-fledged business. As soon as the warm weather hit, our inbox became flooded with inquiries. To date, we’ve hosted more than 50 picnics in parks and beaches across Rhode Island, and still have about 20 more before we close for the season.

Q: Why are you closing for the season now?

A. Salisbury: We are completely booked for the rest of the year— which is a shock to both my mom and I who thought we’d get maybe five or six bookings. But I’m an art teacher [in East Providence] and my mom is a school nurse. While we originally thought we could extend our events to October, it really is full time now between coordinating events, working with vendors and clients, that it would just never stop.

Q: What kinds of special occasions are people hosting with Premier?

A. Salisbury: At first, it was a lot of birthdays and anniversaries. And it was usually parties of two to four people, with the occasional maybe six. But then things really started to take off and we’re seeing parties of up to 16 people. Also, this is becoming really popular for intimate engagement parties, proposals, bachelorette parties, and even unique brunches.

Q: How do does manage the food aspect of the picnic?

A. Salisbury: It’s probably the most challenging part for us since we aren’t a catering company but picnics have to have food. We’ve partnered with a few local vendors that provide us with plates like charcuterie boards and desserts. But we really want to start coaching people into coming up with their own menu plan. Our favorite one to do is a “dessert picnic,” where we’ll go to Sin Bakery and pick up cupcakes, fruit tartes, and chocolate covered strawberries.

Another option that people have is that we’ll recommend three or four local restaurants in the area (since a lot of people that come to us are from out of town), they will pick their items, and we will do all the leg work and have it waiting for them in insulated bags for when they arrive.

Q: Where can the picnics take place?

A. Salisbury: Premier Picnics is permitted to operate at some of the major state parks in Rhode Island such as Brenton Point in Newport, Colt State Park in Bristol, Haines State Park in East Providence, Goddard Park in Warwick, and Lincoln Woods. We can host picnics at any private residence, and if someone is interested in another location, they just have to contact us.

Q: Can people book a picnic for 2022?

A. Salisbury: Now! Packages can range in price from $150 to $1,200 (which is a luxury picnic for 13 to 16 people).









