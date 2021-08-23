Newton considers nearly $1 million in athletic field improvements

The proposed $987,545 project would last from fiscal years 2022 through 2025, according to the city.

The city has a critical need for more available athletic fields, and to upgrade the facilities already in use, according to a report filed with Newton’s Community Preservation Commission.

Newton officials are considering a $1 million proposal to improve up to half a dozen parks and athletic fields as they handle increasing use from local sports organizations.

The project would be initially aimed at improving the Russ Halloran Sports and Recreation Center at Albemarle Park in Newtonville; McGrath Park in West Newton; the Burr School fields in Auburndale, and the athletic fields shared by the Brown and Oak middle schools in Oak Hill.

Officials also hope to perform work at two other fields - Forte Park in Nonantum and Braceland Park in Upper Falls - if there is enough funding left over, according to the city.

The proposal must be approved by the City Council and Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, according to a statement from Nicole Banks, the city’s parks, recreation, and culture commissioner.

It will likely go before the council’s Programs and Services Committee in September or October, according to Banks. Fuller is “excited by and supportive” of the proposal, Banks said.

According to the report, thousands of athletes playing sports such as football, softball, baseball, and soccer use city athletic fields, and the number of athletic programs serving adults and young people has also grown over the years.

But as that demand increases, the city’s athletic fields are in need of upgrades, the report said. Newton’s fields lack irrigation, while the heavy use has led to bare patches, uneven surfaces, and hazardous playing conditions.

Fields near wetlands also have drainage problems, particularly in the spring and fall, the report said.

Community members have criticized the condition of many of Newton’s playing fields. Residents would like to see improvements in drainage for these fields and improvements in amenities such as lights and other upgrades, the report said.

Newton’s Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department has also created an Athletic Fields Subcommittee to work on these issues, according to the report.

“Given the limited number of fields that the City has and the limited budget that it has to regularly renovate fields, Newton, like many cities, has been unable to keep up with growing needs and is not currently aligned with the amount of use,” according to the city report. “Thus, larger capital projects to increase field capacity, reconfiguration for efficiency in use is required.”

The proposal received a boost recently from the Community Preservation Committee, which approved $420,000 in preservation funds to hire consultants for the project during its Aug. 10 meeting.

Community preservation funds are raised from taxes, and may only be used for land or historic preservation, outdoor recreation facilities, and affordable housing.

The consultants would conduct feasibility studies, design plans, and perform other work associated with the project, according to the city report.

As city officials continue work on the proposal, local athletics advocates have offered their support for the project, including Pat Gonzalez, director of athletics at Newton South High School.

“It has become [apparent] that the space to be shared is limited, the field conditions are not optimal and in [some] cases are dangerous to use,” Gonzalez said in a letter to the preservation committee.

The plan addresses “the short and long term improvements needed,” Gonzalez said.

A group of community members also told the committee in a separate letter that the upgrades were needed.

“Athletic fields are by far one of Newton’s most utilized resources, yet for decades the city has underfunded investment to modernize them and align capacity with the sports played by athletes in Newton,” the group said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.