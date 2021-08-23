Newton implements mask requirements inside public areas of municipal buildings

City employees who enter private buildings such as homes, stores, and restaurants as part of their jobs will also be required to wear masks, according to the statement.

The measure, which began Thursday, requires everyone to wear face coverings inside Newton public buildings in publicly accessible areas, including in City Hall, the Newton Free Library, Senior Center, and the police and fire stations, according to a statement from Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Newton is requiring city workers and visitors inside public areas of municipal buildings to wear masks amid increasing cases of COVID-19 across the state in recent weeks.

People with medical conditions who are unable to wear masks, as well as children under the age of 2, are exempted from the city’s policy, according to the statement.

Fuller is running for a second four-year term this fall, and appears on the city’s Sept. 14 primary election ballot alongside mayoral candidates Amy Mah Sangiolo and Albert Cecchinelli.

Fuller’s mask announcement came Aug. 20, more than a week after Sangiolo, a former city councilor, called on the mayor to impose a citywide indoor mask mandate for businesses and indoor public spaces similar to measures implemented in some communities.

Fuller, in her statement, said the city’s mask policy was updated to reinforce safety, and that officials continue to navigate the “changing landscape” of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenge posed by the spread of the Delta variant. The city is also listening to medical experts and watching local data on new cases in Newton.

Fuller, in her statement, said, “We know masks work. Thank you for wearing masks and helping to stem the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Sangiolo criticized the new mask mandate in a follow-up statement Monday and reiterated her call for a citywide indoor mask mandate, such as the rules implemented in Boston.

“The [Newton] Mayor’s order will fail to protect immunocompromised residents, our senior citizens, and our children who are too young to receive the vaccine. We have learned that we must be proactive in dealing with this virus to get ahead of any potential resurgence,” Sangiolo said in the statement.

The more-infectious Delta variant reversed what had been steady progress in battling back the pandemic as late as June. At that point in Massachusetts, daily counts of new cases had fallen to levels not seen since the earliest days of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

But the Delta variant is more transmissible than the flu or the common cold, and health experts have said the variant can be spread by vaccinated people who are infected with the virus. Health experts continue to urge eligible people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help prevent severe disease or death, they said.

In July, the US Centers for Disease Control recommended mask wearing while in indoor public spaces in areas with substantial or high coronavirus transmission.





