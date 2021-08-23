fb-pixel Skip to main content

Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Shirley

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated August 23, 2021, 25 minutes ago

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Shirley Monday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

The death was reported Monday at an address on Groton Road in Shirley, Ryan said on Twitter.

The investigation is in its early stages, Ryan said.

Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.

