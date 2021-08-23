Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Shirley

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Shirley Monday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.
The death was reported Monday at an address on Groton Road in Shirley, Ryan said on Twitter.
The investigation is in its early stages, Ryan said.
We have confirmed the ongoing investigation into a death that occurred today on Groton Road in Shirley. At this time this is being investigated as a suspicious death. We are in the early stages of this investigation and additional information will be provided as it is available. pic.twitter.com/x9U960QJJP— DA Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) August 23, 2021
