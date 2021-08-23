R.I. Senate Republicans say McKee overstepped authority with COVID-19 executive order

The Senate GOP caucus, which includes five of the Senate’s 38 members, issued a statement Monday, claiming the Democratic governor’s Aug. 19 order circumvents legislative authority and amounts to “executive overreach.”

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island Senate Republicans are challenging Governor Daniel J. McKee’s decision to issue a new executive order declaring a state of emergency through Sept. 18 because of new COVID-19 variants.

“I am calling on my colleagues in the General Assembly to immediately reconvene and terminate the latest COVID state of emergency by concurrent resolution,” said Senate Minority Whip Jessica de la Cruz, a North Smithfield Republican.

Advertisement

“It is very appropriate that we signed civic literacy laws for our children this year,” said Senator Gordon E. Rogers, a Foster Republican. “The first lesson is the legislature has sole constitutional authority to enact the laws, and the executive branches enforce the laws enacted. Governor McKee is trying to do the legislature’s job — and our job is to represent our constituents.”

Last week, McKee called on the General Assembly to end its recess and reconvene “immediately” to restore his emergency powers so he can “respond” to the ongoing pandemic.

At the time, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, both Democrats, said there was no need to reconvene. They said they’d recently met with the governor and he made “no mention” of reconvening the Assembly, but only said he was exploring declaring another state of emergency related to the Delta variant.

“Governor McKee has mischaracterized the provisions contained in the budget, which he signed into law,” Shekarchi and Ruggerio said. “He retains all of his executive authority relative to health and safety.”

McKee later attempted to clarify to reporters what executive powers he needed the General Assembly to restore for him. He said he wanted executive powers to be extended until January instead of expiring 180 days from the date of the emergency order or proclamation of the state of disaster emergency.

Advertisement

The administration sees the emergency declaration as a way to provide benefits and services to address the pandemic and after-effects more quickly and efficiently, a spokeswoman said.

The Aug. 19 executive order says, “A new state of emergency is declared for the State of Rhode Island due to the dangers to health and life posed by the Delta variant and other emerging variants and the state disaster emergency plan is activated to deal with this specific threat.”

In Monday’s statement, Senate Republicans said McKee was sidestepping the Assembly. They said that since taking office in March, McKee has authored more than 60 amended orders to former Governor Gina M. Raimondo’s original COVID-19 executive order.

The Republican senators said they were echoing calls from constituents to “stop this executive runaway train” and to allow the legislature to decide whether to enact new policies in response to the pandemic.

Senate Republicans said that in the weeks leading up to the new school year, McKee had been “adamant” that he would leave decisions about face masks up to local school boards. But on the same day he issued the new executive order, he and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green announced that masks would be required in all K-12 schools.

McKee’s office declined to comment on the statement from Senate Republicans.

Advertisement

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.