See videos of the tornado that touched down in Marlborough

A brief tornado touched down Monday in Marlborough amid the remnants of Tropical Storm Henri, forecasters said, and some in the area captured video of the twister.

The weather service said the tornado touched down west of I-495 near a water treatment center and traveled northwest a short distance before dissipating just north of Cedar Hill Street. Its estimated maximum wind speed was 65 miles per hour, and no injuries were reported.

See a few videos of the tornado here: