See videos of the tornado that touched down in Marlborough

A brief tornado touched down Monday in Marlborough amid the remnants of Tropical Storm Henri, forecasters said, and some in the area captured video of the twister.
The weather service said the tornado touched down west of I-495 near a water treatment center and traveled northwest a short distance before dissipating just north of Cedar Hill Street. Its estimated maximum wind speed was 65 miles per hour, and no injuries were reported.
See a few videos of the tornado here:
Just witnessed this tornado on the ground in Marlboro pic.twitter.com/rfl9KxpvLh— Adam Salmon (@salmon_mfd) August 23, 2021
Tornado Warning 08/23/2021 Bolton MA
That tornado alert you may have received on your phone in Bolton earlier? Here's what was seen passing through at approximately 12:06. View from West Berlin Road looking toward I-495 area, captured by BPD Chief Nelson.Posted by Bolton Police Department on Monday, August 23, 2021
Here’s another video of the funnel cloud in Marlboro. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/da582ErWog— Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) August 23, 2021
Video sent in of a brief tornado near 495 Marlboro| Credit to be given to james bouthillier. @WX1BOX @NWSBoston @WCVB pic.twitter.com/6U61yJC6Li— SWC Fire Alerts and Fire Photography (@FireSwc) August 23, 2021
Another short clip of the tornado in Marlboro pic.twitter.com/I0FMlaTVI4— Adam Salmon (@salmon_mfd) August 23, 2021
Another spin down here in Groton, then the clouds got lighter. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/8rH5mxY1rd— Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) August 23, 2021
