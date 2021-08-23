This school committee might sue the state over mask mandates

Happy Monday! I’m Dan McGowan and I was pleasantly surprised by how calm people were at the grocery story prior to the storm. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 194.7 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days.

Fully vaccinated: 674,452 (63.5 percent of all residents)

New cases (as of Friday): 296

Test-positive rate (as of Friday): 3 percent

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

All public school students in Rhode Island will be required to wear masks when they return to class in the coming weeks, but at least one community is considering legal action to block the state mandate.

The Glocester School Committee is scheduled to meet in executive session Monday at 6:30 p.m. to consider litigation against the state Council on Elementary and Secondary Education regarding its vote last week to block the Department of Education from accepting any school reopening plans that don’t include a mask requirement.

Governor Dan McKee subsequently declared a new state of emergency related to Delta variant of the coronavirus, and issued an executive order requiring masks in schools.

In an e-mail on Sunday, Glocester School Committee Chairman Jonathan Burlingame confirmed that the committee still intends to discuss a potential lawsuit at its Monday meeting.

Burlingame said the committee intends to discuss both the governor’s executive order and the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education’s vote on mask mandates.

Although health experts have urged state and local governments to adopt mask policies, there are some critics who question the science behind those kinds of mandates in schools.

Last week, New York Magazine published a story that suggested the “best practices for mask use in schools — elementary schools in particular — are much less obvious than CDC guidance and news headlines about keeping schools safe might have you believe.”

Last week, I suggested that Governor McKee needed to issue a statewide mask mandate for public schools. A few days later, he did.

If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

