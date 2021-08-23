Tropical Storm Henri was a dud. Be grateful

As far as some Rhode Islanders were concerned, the first named tropical storm to make landfall since Hurricane Bob in 1991 was an over-sensationalized rain sprinkle, and a total miss by weather forecasters who couldn’t make up their minds where it was going to hit.

Insert ironic “we will rebuild” meme, and tell your neighbors you’re better than Jim Cantore because you stood outside in flip flops with a Gansett playing fetch with fido.

Henri wasn’t the fiercest storm in Rhode Island history. It won’t even be remembered as another Superstorm Sandy, which didn’t even make landfall here.

Advertisement

Be glad.

“We dodged a bullet,” Marc Pappas, director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency, said Sunday afternoon.

Before joining Globe Rhode Island, I spent six years covering breaking news Sarasota, Florida. I felt the impact of countless tropical storms and rode out Hurricane Irma, a category 5 hurricane while at sea that was a category 2 hurricane when it hit is.

Irma blew the power out for close to two weeks in the middle of September 2017. Older adults sat outside under shade because it was too hot to sit inside. Hundreds of utility trucks worked throughout the city to restore power, which felt like it took forever.

There were deaths by electrocution.

Inland cities were flooded, but forgotten as people worked to rebuild. Farm animals drowned.

About a year later, I was called to the Florida Panhandle to help a sister paper in Panama City, which was smashed by Hurricane Michael, the first category 5 to make landfall in the US since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Michael was a tropical depression on Oct. 7, 2018, and a major hurricane by Oct. 9, 2018, shocking forecasters and panhandle residents who struggled to evacuate.

Advertisement

No neighborhood in Panama City or Mexico Beach was unscathed after Michael. I checked into some neighborhoods that posted their own armed guards. I talked to two college men who came to check on a friend, but he fled to Alabama after the storm and vowed never to return.

I found a woman sitting by herself on a picnic table at an RV park inland. She had a powerless phone, she was sleeping in a tent and cooking eggs over a fire. She was worried if her daughter who lived on Mexico Beach survived.

Her mobile home lay on its side, and the insurance company told her not to try to retrieve her belongings or they might not pay her claim. We powered her phone. Her daughter had survived.

Mexico Beach was flattened.

It took me six to eight hours to travel 30 miles a day. Anyone who was out after the 5 p.m curfew on the way back or be subject to a fine or jail.

I stopped at churches where people distributed food and water to long lines of cars, police stations where officers were working outdoors because their buildings were was crushed, and a city hall in Lynn Haven that was moved down the street to a vacant building, where a hand printed “city hall” sign hung.

In some cases, only concrete slabs remained where houses were. When I went back seven months later, nothing had been rebuilt.

Services were restored slowly. Most cell phones didn’t work for more than 30 miles. People listened to the radio and communicated by word of mouth. It was like going back in time.

Advertisement

Winds from Henri peaked at 70 mph, compared to 162 for Michael.

National Grid reported that while 6,700 customers in Massachusetts were without power Sunday night, more than 70,000 Rhode Islanders were in the dark as of 5:40 p.m. Sunday. By Monday morning, the outages in Massachusetts were down to 860, but 43,000 Rhode Islanders were still without power.

After Henri, people were raking yards and brushing the leaves off their driveways.

But they had their lives, their homes, and many of them had electricity again soon.

Henri wasn’t a bummer. It was a victory for Rhode Islanders who had enough warning to prepare for a worst-case scenario that didn’t materialize.

People may have needed a little nudge, and a barrage of news stories. But they were ready when the storm came.





Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.