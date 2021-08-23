You can put your bird feeders back up in Rhode Island

The state in July had asked people to take their feeders down after reports of a disease that had killed young songbirds in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Department of Environmental Management and the Audubon Society of Rhode Island say people should still continue to keep their bird feeders and bird baths clean.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Islanders can put their bird feeders back up again after a decline in reports of a mysterious bird-killing disease in other parts of the East Coast, state wildlife officials say.

“We greatly appreciate the public’s understanding and willingness to communicate with us, and their willingness to take down their feeders in the first place,” said John Herbert, a DEM staff biologist working on non-game birds and endangered species. “It’s important to remain vigilant.”

Advertisement

No cases of the disease were confirmed in Rhode Island, Herbert said, but the state did receive reports of possible sightings. Birds with the disease were said to be disoriented, with crusty and swollen eyes. No cause has been confirmed yet, but even in places where cases were reported, they have declined recently, Herbert said.

The Audubon Society of Rhode Island recommends scrubbing feeders with warm, soapy water, then sanitizing with a 10 percent bleach solution about every two weeks, and more often in severely wet weather. Bird baths should be cleaned with a 10 percent bleach solution, too, and people should clear seed hulls and debris that can collect below bird feeders and attract pathogens or other wildlife.

Birds have plenty of other food sources if people are not able to follow regular cleaning schedules, Herbert said. Birds can get sick from dirty feeders even without this new disease.

“Next breeding season, when next summer rolls around, we need to keep an eye on this and see if it pops back up,” Herbert said.

Advertisement

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.