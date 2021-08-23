FDA gives full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer’s vaccine, which will be marketed as Comirnaty, was the first of three vaccines cleared by the FDA for emergency use and is the first to be fully approved. Monday’s decision was expected and came as the highly contagious Delta variant is causing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to surge in parts of the country, particularly in states with low vaccination rates.

By licensing the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, the FDA gave the two-shot regimen its strongest possible endorsement for safety and efficacy. More than 204 million Pfizer doses already have been administered in the US ― and hundreds of millions more overseas ― since regulators authorized its emergency use in December.

The US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older on Monday, a landmark decision that could boost public confidence in the shots and pave the way for more vaccine mandates by employers, colleges, and other organizations.

“The public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. “Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the US.”

Cambridge-based Moderna has also applied for full approval of its two-shot vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use on Dec. 18, a week after Pfizer’s. Johnson & Johnson, whose one-shot vaccine was cleared for emergency use on Feb. 27, plans to seek full approval later this year, according to a company spokeswoman.

The FDA said it reviewed safety data from 44,000 people who participated in a clinical trial of Pfizer’s vaccine, half of whom received the vaccine and half of whom received a placebo. More than half of the participants were followed for at least four months after the second dose. Overall, about 12,000 recipients have been followed for at least six months.

The FDA said the most commonly reported side effects were pain, redness and swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle or joint pain, chills, and fever.

While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, Woodcock said, “we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated.”

A recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, which has been tracking public sentiment during the pandemic, found that three of every 10 unvaccinated people said that they would be more likely to seek a shot with a fully approved vaccine.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said regulators evaluated hundreds of thousands of pages of scientific data and information submitted by Pfizer. They also performed their own analyses of the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, and inspected manufacturing facilities.

“The public and medical community can be confident that although we approved this vaccine expeditiously, it was fully in keeping with our existing high standards for vaccines in the US,” Marks said in a statement.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use messenger RNA to instruct cells to make a part of the spike protein on the surface of coronavirus to stimulate an immune response. In an illustration of how the FDA is trying to dispel misconceptions about the technology, the agency said Monday that the mRNA in Comirnaty “is only present in the body for a short time and is not incorporated into ― nor does it alter ― an individual’s genetic material,” or DNA.

Pfizer said it presented the FDA with data from trial participants in US, the European Union, Turkey, South Africa, and South America. The company said the data showed the vaccine was 91 percent effective at preventing infection — a slight decline from the 95 percent efficacy rate that the data showed when the FDA cleared it for emergency use. Pfizer said the decrease reflected the fact that researchers had more time to identify people who became infected.

The Pfizer vaccine will continue to be authorized for emergency use for children age 12 to 15 while Pfizer collects the data required for full approval. A decision on whether to authorize the vaccine for children younger than 12 could be at least several months away. So far, more than 92 million Americans — 54 percent of those fully inoculated — have received two Pfizer shots. Most of the other people inoculated in the US have received Moderna’s vaccine.

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and an authority on vaccines, said he was disappointed that the FDA approval granted Monday didn’t apply to children ages 12 to 15.

“From a vaccine advocacy perspective, having full approval for the adolescents would have really helped,” he said on Twitter. “As it is, there [are] many pediatricians across America now doing damage control explaining why COVID-19 vaccines are still safe and necessary for adolescents.”

The pace of new vaccinations in the US dropped to its lowest level last month. But as the highly contagious Delta variant fills hospital beds, inoculations are rising again — with a million a day given Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Just over half of the US population is fully vaccinated.

The FDA’s action also may spur more vaccine mandates by companies, universities, and local governments. This month New York City, New Orleans and San Francisco all imposed proof-of-vaccination requirements at restaurants, bars, and other indoor venues. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday announced that 42,000 state workers would be required to get COVID-19 vaccines, one of the toughest mandates in the nation.

At the federal level, President Biden is requiring government workers to sign forms attesting that they’ve been vaccinated or else submit to regular testing and other requirements.

The FDA, like regulators in Europe and much of the world, initially allowed emergency use of Pfizer’s vaccine based on a study that tracked people 16 and older for at least two months — the time period when serious side effects typically arise.

That’s shorter than the six months of safety data normally required for full approval. So Pfizer kept that study going, and the FDA examined real-world safety evidence in deciding to fully license the vaccine for people studied the longest.

“Based on the longer-term follow-up data that we submitted, today’s approval for those aged 16 and over affirms the efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine at a time when it is urgently needed,” Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chief executive, said in a statement. Vaccination, he said, ”remains the best tool we have to help protect lives and achieve herd immunity.”

Serious side effects — such as chest pain and heart inflammation in teens and young adults — remain extremely rare, the FDA said.

As for effectiveness, six-month tracking of Pfizer’s original study showed the vaccine remained 97 percent protective against severe COVID-19. Protection against milder infection waned slightly, from a peak of 96 percent two months after the second dose to 84 percent by six months.

Those data came before the extra-contagious Delta variant began spreading, but other data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the vaccine is still doing a good job in preventing severe disease caused by that mutant.

Although the need for booster doses has drawn attention in recent days, the FDA’s licensure doesn’t cover those additional shots. Regulators plan to separately assess that use.

The FDA already is allowing emergency use of a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for people with severely weakened immune systems, such as organ transplant recipients who don’t respond as strongly to the usual two shots. For everyone else who got those vaccinations, the Biden administration is planning ahead for booster starting in the fall — if the FDA and CDC agree.

Also still to be decided is vaccination of children under 12. Both Pfizer and Moderna are studying that age group, with data expected in the fall.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.