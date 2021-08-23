House Democrats work to quell divisions and pass $3.5 trillion budget blueprint

And many progressives have said they will not support the infrastructure measure until the broader budget plan — expected to include universal preschool, paid family leave, federal support for child care and elder care, an expansion of Medicare, a broad effort to tackle climate change, and tax increases for wealthy people and corporations — is passed.

Approval of the budget plan would be a critical step for President Biden’s agenda, paving the way for the Democratic-led Congress to push through an ambitious expansion of the nation’s social safety net this fall over Republican opposition. But several conservative-leaning Democrats have refused to move forward with it before the infrastructure package clears Congress.

House Democratic leaders worked feverishly Monday to secure the votes needed to approve their $3.5 trillion budget blueprint this week, facing an internal revolt from moderates who have vowed to block the measure until a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure is passed.

Hoping to find their way out of the political squeeze, Democratic leaders planned a test vote Monday night that seeks to tie both priorities together with another top goal for the party. It would allow the House to take up the budget measure, the infrastructure bill and an unrelated voting rights bill.

That would set up a final vote on the budget and the voting measure as early as Tuesday. Democratic leaders plan to postpone consideration of the infrastructure bill for several weeks.

Cabinet secretaries and some high-ranking White House officials spent Monday calling holdout Democrats, urging them to support the move and stressing that Biden was firmly behind Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s strategy to push the bipartisan bill and the budget blueprint in tandem.

But in a sign of the precariousness of that plan, Pelosi scheduled a late-afternoon caucus meeting before Monday’s vote as she and other leaders worked to corral support for the measure in the House, where they can afford to lose only three votes if Republicans, as expected, unanimously oppose it.

Nine moderate or conservative Democrats have said they will not back down from their insistence that the bipartisan infrastructure bill, passed by the Senate this month, move first.

“You don’t hold up a major priority of the country, and millions of jobs, as some form of leverage,” the Democrats wrote in a Washington Post opinion piece published Sunday evening. “The infrastructure bill is not a political football.”

The group encompasses Representatives Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Kurt Schrader of Oregon, Jim Costa of California, and Henry Cuellar, Vicente Gonzalez, and Filemon Vela, all from Texas.

On Monday, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key Democratic moderate who helped craft the $1 trillion bipartisan package, released a statement urging the House to follow the Senate in first passing the infrastructure package and then the budget resolution.

“This is not about party or politics, it’s about doing what is right for the country,” he said. “It would send a terrible message to the American people if this bipartisan bill is held hostage.”

Administration officials who have made calls to the nine Democrats in recent days include Martin Walsh, the labor secretary; Jennifer Granholm, the energy secretary; Tom Vilsack, the agriculture secretary; Shalanda Young, the acting head of the White House Office of Management and Budget; Louisa Terrell, the director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs; and Brian Deese, who heads the National Economic Council.

Pelosi and her top deputies, backed by dozens of progressive lawmakers, remain adamant that the infrastructure vote will happen only after the Senate approves the budget package. In an onslaught of “Dear Colleague” missives over the last week, senior Democrats framed a vote in support of the budget blueprint as a chance to shape key legislation and ensure passage of key priorities.

“Ensuring a bicameral reconciliation process, with true input from the House prior to the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure legislation, is essential to advancing critical Democratic priorities on infrastructure and so much more,” wrote Representative Peter DeFazio of Oregon, the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and a critic of the bipartisan deal.

Progressive groups have also begun airing ads targeting the nine Democrats as obstructing the Biden administration’s agenda, in apparent response to No Labels, a bipartisan political organization, crowning the group “the unbreakable nine” in a dramatic montage.