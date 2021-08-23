One more chance: Final drawing of VaxMillions Giveaway slated for Monday

If you’re registered, make sure to check your phone, texts and e-mails. After the drawing, the state will contact the winners. Anyone who does not respond by phone within 24 hours “will forfeit the chance to win any prize and [the Department of Public Health] will select an alternate as the potential winner,” an ominously bolded section of the VaxMillions website reads.

The winners will be announced publicly Thursday. The state has already given away four $1 million jackpots to adults and four $300,000 educational grants to youths age 12-17.

You’ve got one more chance. Monday is the fifth and final drawing in the VaxMillons Giveaway, a state lottery intended to spur people to get their coronavirus shots by offering the fully vaccinated a chance at big bucks.

Registration closed last Thursday for the final drawing. “Thank you to the more than 2.5 million residents who entered!” the state website says.

State officials unveiled the program on June 15, when vaccinations were trending down and the seven-day average of vaccinations was 26,354 a day. The first drawing was held on July 26. Despite some encouraging bumps upward, the vaccinations numbers continued down until the first week of July.

At that point, they plateaued, with seven-day averages running around 8,000 to 10,000 a day since then.

As of Friday, nearly 5 million people in Massachusetts had gotten at least a first shot, including more than 4.4 million who were fully vaccinated. The state’s population is slightly more than 7 million. The state is a national leader in vaccinating people, which is considered crucial as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads through the nation.

Many states have offered vaccine lottery programs, and Biden administration officials touted them at the outset. Governor Charlie Baker said in announcing the program it was “one of the many ways our administration is encouraging people to get the vaccine.” But some experts have suggested there are better ways to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Experts are hoping that the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday will cause an increase in the number of people getting their shots, as more people get comfortable with the idea and as more companies, universities, and local governments institute vaccine mandates.

Ryan Huddle of the Globe staff and Globe correspondent Andrew Brinker contributed to this report.









