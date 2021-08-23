Tornado warning issued for area near Marlborough; storm is heading north toward the border

A tornado warning has been issued for an area near Marlborough west of Boston and from there north to the border.
The National Weather Service said that 12:26 p.m. a storm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bolton, or near Marlborough, moving north at 20 miles per hour.
The weather service says the storm has a history of producing small and brief tornadoes.
People should take cover in the area of Leominster, Westford, Hudson, Clinton, Pepperell, Tyngsborough, Groton, Lunenburg, Townsend, Littleton, Lancaster, Ayer, Shirley, Stow, Harvard, Boxborough, Bolton, Dunstable, Ashby and Berlin, forecasters said.
The forecasters said a trained spotter near Marlborough had seen a tornado at 11:45 p.m. A large tree limb was also reported down on a vehicle on Cedar Hill Street in Marlborough.
The tornado warning is in effect until 1:30 p.m.
Forecasters said they were keeping an eye on other “tornadic showers” in the area west of Boston.
Severe thunderstorms and possibly a tornado were expected Monday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Henri pass through the region.
