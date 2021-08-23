On Afghan refugees and asylum seekers, which America will prevail?

Yes, he made it clear they are welcome here. “[W]e will welcome these Afghans, who helped us in the war effort over the last 20 years, to their new home in the United States of America. Because that’s who we are. That’s what America is.” However, Biden felt compelled to note that the refugees will be thoroughly vetted and that “planes taking off from Kabul are not flying directly to the United States. They’re landing at US military bases and transit centers around the world.”

The need to emphasize the latter sentiment was clearly intended as a nod to the fear-mongering rhetoric that dominates right-wing media, and one that animates far too many members of the Republican Party who talk about these refugees as “invaders.” Americans repulsed by immigrants, whether they’re here illegally or under the formal status of asylees or refugees — that’s also who we are as a country.

The rapidly unfolding situation in Afghanistan is at its core a humanitarian crisis, one that the United States had a big hand in. As such, it’s a salient and familiar test for America: What does the United States justly owe those fleeing their homeland as a direct or indirect result of US foreign policies? And how strong and mighty is the nativist streak in the Republican Party?

Consider the US-Mexico border, where that same type of test is in evidence day in and day out, albeit in a different corner of our broken immigration system. In recent weeks, there’s been a mix of bad and good news for those of us who have high hopes that the Biden administration will keep its promise to overhaul the US immigration system. Disappointingly, Biden has opted not to end Title 42, a public health policy that has been in place during the coronavirus pandemic to quickly expel immigrants at the border. Civil liberty activists and immigration advocates argue that the public health law, which has allowed US border agents to remove tens of thousands of migrants and asylum seekers, is being misused and is blocking vulnerable migrants from seeking lawful protection here.

In a positive move, the Biden administration finally unveiled a plan last week to reshape asylum processing at the border, which would dramatically speed up the current system’s adjudication of claims. Asylum applicants have to wait for years to get a court date. Biden’s plan holds the potential to be a game changer.

In the aggregate, it’s proved to be one step forward and two step backs when it comes to Biden’s immigration policies. Earlier this year, there was the ugly fiasco around the US refugee resettlement quota, when the administration was forced to reverse a decision to keep the record low levels of the Trump era. And now, with Afghan refugees, Biden has reportedly been wary of the optics of flying them in, given the recent numbers of migrants showing up at the US border.

While the two populations, asylum seekers and refugees, involve separate legal systems of adjudication here, the underlying issue is the same: They are foreigners fleeing in fear for their lives. Leaving our Afghan allies behind when they’re trying to escape their Taliban-ruled country is shameful. Likewise, many asylum seekers are showing up at the US-Mexico border in need of humanitarian protections.

It bears repeating: Refugees and asylees bring in more to the economy than they cost the US government — from 2005 to 2014, they paid $63 billion more in taxes than they received in government benefits. The US immigration policies should reflect that truth and open the door wide open to more refugees and asylees.

Marcela García can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa.