Climate advocacy is not a din of voices — it’s a call to action

Re “Our future is in our hands” (Opinion, Aug. 16): Growing up, I sat in class talking about the phrase “Reduce, reuse, recycle.” At the time, it never resonated with me. I was too focused on how much longer I had to sit and listen until I could jump out of my seat to go to recess. Little did I know that I was living “in a world unlike anything our ancestors experienced,” as Peter B. de Menocal and Richard W. Murray write, and that it would only get worse, particularly the effects climate change would have on my home state of Massachusetts.
After reading the report of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, my heart sank. I felt helpless, even useless.
I’m sick of climate advocacy being diminished to just noise.
I have always believed that we, as humans, are our own worst enemy. Humans have overstayed their welcome on this planet, but we are the only ones who can fix this. We no longer have tomorrow. All we have is now, and as daunting as these statistics are, we must use the UN panel’s report to energize us to act and to press our government to take steps in the right direction, including putting a fee on carbon emissions. Without this, we’ll remain stuck in fear of what will happen next.
Emma Hayes
Boston