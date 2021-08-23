Climate advocacy is not a din of voices — it’s a call to action

Re “Our future is in our hands” (Opinion, Aug. 16): Growing up, I sat in class talking about the phrase “Reduce, reuse, recycle.” At the time, it never resonated with me. I was too focused on how much longer I had to sit and listen until I could jump out of my seat to go to recess. Little did I know that I was living “in a world unlike anything our ancestors experienced,” as Peter B. de Menocal and Richard W. Murray write, and that it would only get worse, particularly the effects climate change would have on my home state of Massachusetts.

After reading the report of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, my heart sank. I felt helpless, even useless.