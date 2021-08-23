Her son’s a diver — Rockport’s beach neighbors need to chill

I read Billy Baker’s article “A beach battle with a broad scope” (Page A1, Aug. 19) with great personal interest. My 21-year-old son is a scuba diver who frequently uses Rockport’s Back Beach as an entry point. He and his fellow divers are respectful of both the neighbors and the ocean and beach. Yes, metal tanks clang together when they carry them, and yes, they talk while suiting up, and yes again, they arrive by car to park at the few meters in downtown Rockport. But do these neighbors who want the beach all to themselves realize these divers clean the beach? Do they know they organize dives for the specific purpose of cleaning debris from the ocean?

I love Massachusetts, have lived here my entire life, and I live on the North Shore now. But this I-own-everything-to-the-low-tide-line mentality is absurd. The beaches and coastline should be enjoyed by all, including by divers who clean the ocean for the neighbors to enjoy.