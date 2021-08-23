This year, Provincetown needed to see the Wizard

But this was Carnival Week — maybe the most popular of the town’s season-long theme weeks , which also include Women’s Week, Family Week, Pet Appreciation Week, and Bear Week (no, not so-called for those ursine suburban invaders, but for a certain kind of self-identifying hefty hirsute gay man). In this summer vacation resort town, with its large and active LGBTQ community, flamboyant gay drag on the main drag of Commercial Street in broad daylight is commonplace. And for some of us — even us cis-straight folk — that out-there flamboyance is part of the town’s appeal: liberated behavior that liberates us all.

This year, P-town needed more than the usual giddy lift provided by Carnival Week. An influx of revelers during the rainy July Fourth weekend — in a newly unmasked environment — resulted in a spike in infections among previously vaccinated people that set off alarms statewide and even made national news. This was among the most highly vaccinated communities in the country. And it’s generally assumed that that, along with quick action by the town, and a 40-year history with AIDS, contained transmissions prevented the tsunami of a Biogen-like super-spreader event.

In a centuries-long tradition — from Venice to Rio to New Orleans Mardi Gras — carnival is about overturning norms, reversing the social order, upending expectations, and maybe even social roles. You wear a costume, put on a mask, and become someone (or something) else. And maybe you find in the eyes of others, while parading in public, that you’re more yourself than ever — or at least a part of yourself.

In 2006, big crowds celebrated Carnival Week in Provincetown. Chavez, Dominic Globe Staff

This year’s Carnival theme was “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and, boy, did the “friends of Dorothy” (and all of us) need the Wizard of Oz more than ever. Last year’s Carnival Week was cancelled, and this year the traditional Thursday parade down Commercial Street was nixed, with its energy-drink sponsored floats and guest celebrities. Indoor mask requirements had been reinstated, but that didn’t keep happy hordes from strutting their stuff.

So yes, the squadrons of the Wicked Witch of the West’s winged monkeys, the Munchkin members of the Lollipop Guild, the “Emerald City Masons” laying down a Yellow Brick Road, dogs and humans alike in woolly Cowardly Lion manes, and countless adult men as the adolescent Dorothy in her blue-and-white-check jumper. The Wicked Witch of the East’s lifeless striped-hose legs and ruby-slippered feet cropped out from buildings all along the route, including a giant pair that extended from the Boatslip Resort & Beach Club toward the street. There were many Glindas, but relatively few Wicked Witches of the West. Was the Margaret Hamilton character not an icon? “Yes,” my wife reminded me, “but Glinda is beautiful.”

And indeed she was. In every iteration. The attention to detail — in costumes, make-up, even set design — bespoke a community rich in theatrical acumen, and hours, maybe even weeks, of hard work.

Tim Howe had worked with friends creating a mini-float with its own gray tornado and flying Dorothy house, with attendant Wicked Witch, Glinda, Tin Man, and Wizard pantomiming scenes from the movie with dialogue clips from the soundtrack. Howe, 58, a contractor from Revere who normally works painting and remodeling home interiors, was a pigtailed Dorothy.

“I haven’t had any jobs in two years,” Howe said, partly out of concern for his own health but also because “no one wants to hire people to work inside.” He and his team of two conceived their entry last year and began work in July. Howe hasn’t missed a parade since 1989. “Last year was awful,” Howe said. “A lot of people are still struggling.” The gay and straight communities wanted this year “to be the best it could be so we could get some sense of normalcy back. "

The “Wizard of Oz” parable had never seemed more apt. The three friends of Dorothy — the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion — think there’s something wrong with them, and they need to be different, but in the end find out that they’re perfect just as they are. Thursday began with rain, and a hurricane was on the way. But for one day, at least, there was no place like home.

Jon Garelick can be reached at jon.garelick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jgarelick.