With alcohol use on rise, it’s a bad time for return to happy hour

I was dismayed to read of the Globe’s support of reinstating happy hour in Massachusetts (“Give us happy hour, or give us . . . a referendum on happy hour,” Editorial, Aug. 16). Although the ban on happy hour was instated to curb drunk driving, we need to look beyond that single issue when considering a return to such practices.

Your editorial states that “it’s a different world than in 1984,” and that’s very true. Alcohol consumption has increased since then, particularly during the pandemic, when it’s been easier to obtain through delivery and curbside pickup. A recent eye-opening analysis in Boston University’s alumni magazine notes that across the country, alcohol use is up 14 percent during the first year of the pandemic alone. More important, alcohol contributes to 100,000 preventable deaths each year, including from disease, accidents, and motor vehicle crashes.