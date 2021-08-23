With demographics changing, it’s essential that state lawmakers get redistricting right

Re “Mass. Latino and Asian populations fuel growth” (Page A1, Aug. 20): In their article on the changing demographics of Massachusetts, Ivy Scott, Tonya Alanez, and Daigo Fujiwara highlight how Latino and Asian communities are leading population growth in Massachusetts. We should treat these statistics not as the end of the story but rather as the beginning.

Right now, Massachusetts legislators are crafting legislative maps that will decide what our state representative, state senate, Governor’s Council, and congressional districts will look like. These districts will serve us for the next 10 years, until the next census occurs and redistricting takes place once again. Since this process happens but once a decade, it’s essential that the Legislature get it right. It’s vital that lawmakers recognize the growth of our nonwhite communities, such as our Latino and Asian communities, and reflect that in the redistricting process. This is critical in cities like Revere, Lawrence, and Brockton, where growth rates among communities of color proved massive.