Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer gets a key pair back on first day of fall workouts

In the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 campaign, the Shamrocks went 14-0. But Pearl and Robison were sidelined with season-ending leg injuries.

Bishop Feehan girls' soccer captains Grace Robison (left) and Annie Pearl are happy that they are making healthy returns to the field this season.

On Monday morning, the first day for MIAA non-football preseason fall workouts, Pearl and Robison — after working countless hours to make a healthy return — they were back on the field, this time as team captains.

“I think they were excited to be out there,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of his captains. “They’ve been excited all summer running things and it’s shown some great leadership, even through injury last year.”

Though Silva said the purpose of the first two days of practice will be to just “feel out” the makeup of the varsity, junior varsity, and freshman team, the turf in Attleboro was abuzz with excitement. A short fitness test, followed by small-sided games and 30 minutes of full-field scrimmaging constituted the Shamrocks’ first day back.

“Obviously we had a little bit of a shortened season last year, and even though it was successful, I think they’re excited for this full length season and the opportunity to hopefully compete against the best of the best again,” Silva said.

Robison, a midfielder, and Pearl, a defender, will take lead roles with the graduation of 2020 All-American and Globe All-Scholastic Francesca Yanchuck, now playing at Villanova.

“Obviously, they have a little extra incentive having not played at all last year,” Silva said.

Plus, with 13 seniors ready to take the field, Silva’s squad is packed with leadership and experience.

“Most of them have been around for two years where we haven’t lost the game, so I think there’s a big emphasis on continuing that streak,” Silva said. “I think they’re definitely excited for that challenge and opportunity.”

The Bishop Feehan girls' soccer team took a break to hydrate after a in-team scrimmage Monday. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

In Hingham, second-year girls’ soccer coach Sarah Dacey got her first look at what a ‘normal’ preseason looks like.

“Now we can go into the year just having a little bit more of a comfort level with all of us together,” said Dacey, who was hired last July. “We know that a lot of teams are gunning for us, and we’ve got to be at our best. We have high standards and high expectations, and I think they understand what that looks like now.”

The Harbormen capped an 11-1-2 season with the Patriot Cup crown last fall. Dacey laid out a day-to-day fitness plan for her players this summer.

“The captains have done a great job of communicating and being organized and offering those captains’ practices to everyone in the program, so you know I think they’ve stayed on top of it,” Dacey said.

Even with all of last year’s rule changes and safety protocols, 23-year Danvers’ girls’ coach Jimmy Hinchion relied on largely “normal” preparation for an abnormal season.

Even with a shortened season last year, the Falcons finished atop the Northeast Conference for the fourth straight year. Part of that success, Hinchion said, was offseason and preseason preparation. Danvers returns Globe Scholastic Arianna Bezanson, the state’s 2020 Gatorade Player of the Year.

“When you have a player like that, it really raises the level of play of the rest of the girls in your program, because she holds them at a high standard,” Hinchion said. “Every practice, they’re becoming stronger players.”

Really early risers — In Wayland, boys’ soccer coach David Gavron arrived at the field for Day 1 of practice at 4:06 a.m. only to find his assistant coaches had already beaten him there. The Warriors , kicked off training for seniors and sophomores at 6 a.m. to reestablish a yearly tradition that was halted last fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The seniors really get excited for the 6 a.m. start because it’s sort of like a badge of honor to get the opportunity to come when the lights are on early in the morning,” said Gavron. “It was great for the boys that we were together for real.”

Wayland, which won Division 3 state titles in 2014, 2016, and 2018, was energized during the early morning session as they prepare for a jump up to Division 2 and a full of slate of games in the Dual County League.

With the fields still soaked from Sunday’s storm, players started practice with a timed 2-mile run before breaking into small groups for fitness drills. Gavron even broke out the soccer balls towards the end of practice for a quick skill session.

After the seniors and sophomores departed at 9 a.m., freshmen and juniors took the field for the second session. 76 players participated on the first day.

“It’s been two years since we’ve had a real first day,” said Gavron. “It was so exciting to be back out after what last year was like. Energy was everywhere, whether it was from the boys or the coaching staff. We were really tuned in on getting the season off on the right foot.”

Back to 11v11 for stickers — In field hockey, not only are teams excited for the return of the MIAA Tournament and non-league play, but they are relishing the return to more normal game play after they played 7v7 last fall due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We are excited to play full field again,” said longtime Andover coach Maureen Noone. “We’re keeping the players motivated and moving.”

Noone, whose Golden Warriors advanced to the Division 1 state semifinal in 2019 and finished 6-0 in last fall’s limited schedule, also is pleased with this year’s preseason schedule, which allows for a more relaxed schedule on the first few days of practices.

One theme that seems to have continued from last school year is that participation numbers are down. “Numbers have been down,” said Noone, who noted that other coaches she has spoken to across the Merrimack Valley Conference are experiencing the same.

Ready to make another run — The Marshfield girls’ cross-country squad is determined to build off last year’s run to the Patriot League title. Monday, however, was mostly about filing forms, checking on physicals, and taking stock of a young group of runners.

“It was pretty loose,” Marshfield coach Dennis Sheppard said.

Sheppard estimated that while numbers were down overall from last year, 10 new runners joined the boys’ and girls’ sides. Only one freshman joined in 2020. This week should serve as a measuring stick.

“It’s about getting a good week of mileage in and meeting new teammates,” Sheppard said.

Correspondents Kat Cornetta, Matt Doherty, and Ethan Fuller also contributed.