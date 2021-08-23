Cam Newton to miss Patriots practices because of COVID protocol ‘misunderstanding’

FOXBOROUGH — Quarterback Cam Newton will be unable to attend practice until Thursday because of a “misunderstanding” involving COVID testing, the Patriots announced Monday.

Newton was not spotted on the field for practice Monday, his first absence of training camp. Soon after the session began, the Patriots released a statement explaining his status.

“On Saturday, Cam Newton traveled to a Club-approved medical appointment that required him to leave the New England area,” read the statement. “He received daily Covid tests, which were all negative. Due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities, and as required by the NFL-NFLPA protocols, Cam will be subject to the five-day entry cadence process before returning to the facility.”

While away from the facility, Newton will participate virtually in team activities. The Patriots are scheduled to practice Monday and Tuesday before hosting the New York Giants for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday.

