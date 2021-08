Josh Richardson and the Celtics have reportedly agreed to a one-year contract extension that will net him $24 million over the next two years.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, who was acquired last month in a deal for Moses Brown, averaged 12.1 points per game last season with Dallas. The 27-year-old has played for the Heat, Sixers, and Mavericks over the course of his six-year NBA career.