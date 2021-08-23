Dolphins putting trust behind Tua Tagovailoa, but the second-year quarterback must produce

They didn’t attempt to re-sign veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, whose presence loomed over Tagovailoa throughout 2020. They hired Tagovailoa’s old tutor, former NFL quarterback Charlie Frye, to be their new quarterbacks coach. They drafted Jaylen Waddle, Tagovailoa’s top target at Alabama, in the first round this year.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Despite a shaky rookie season, Tua Tagovailoa has the Dolphins’ full support in 2021 as he begins his second year.

For Now.

Tagovailoa’s head coach has made a habit of keeping his employees decidedly uncomfortable. In 2019, his first season as Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty four days into training camp. Turnover has since been a consistent theme throughout Flores’ tenure.

Now in his third season, Flores is on his third and fourth offensive coordinator (George Godsey and Eric Studesville share the title), his second defensive coordinator, his fourth QB coach, and his fourth offensive line coach.

And Flores’ impatience doesn’t just pertain to his coaches. Last year in free agency the Dolphins signed linebacker Kyle Van Noy, edge rusher Shaq Lawson, guard Ereck Flowers, and running back Jordan Howard to large multi-year deals. After paying the four players a combined $44.1 million last year, all four were released or traded after one season. In Howard’s case, he was released last November.

He also benched Tagovailoa twice last year when the Dolphins were trailing in the fourth quarter – in a 20-13 loss to the Broncos, and a 26-25 win over the Raiders in which Fitzpatrick pulled off the miracle comeback.

“We’re always going to do what we try to feel is best for the organization,” Flores said. “I preach that we need to be team-first.”

Flores sent the message that he is not going to wait around for a person who doesn’t get it right away. And he’s not going to compound mistakes by keeping people in positions if they don’t deserve to be there.

“Amazon hasn’t made it so big because they do the same thing over and over. They’re always changing and evolving,” said fifth-year receiver Mack Hollins. “This is the highest level, so if you can’t maintain at that level or exceed it, it’s only right you bring someone in.”

The same applies to Tagovailoa. For now, entering 2021, the Dolphins are committed to him. He was the No. 5 draft pick in 2020, taken one spot ahead of Justin Herbert. Tagovailoa is the Dolphins’ 22nd starting quarterback since Dan Marino retired after the 1999 season, and everyone wants him to finally be the answer. This team is starving – famished – for a franchise quarterback.

But 2021 is still probably a make-or-break year for Tagovailoa, even though he’s only in his second season. His rookie year, despite a 6-3 record as a starter, did not go well. He admitted he didn’t know the offense well enough, he couldn’t push the ball downfield, and the Dolphins seemed to win in spite ofhim.

Tagovailoa ranked 30th among quarterbacks in yards per attempt, and he only completed six passes of 25-plus yards in 290 attempts. His offensive coordinator last year, Chan Gailey, said recently he was in “total shock” when Tagovailoa was given the job over Fitzpatrick during the bye week. Gailey ended up leaving the team after one season.

Add in last year’s benchings and his cheap contract – Tagovailoa is owed just $8 million combined in 2022-23 – and Tagovailoa better show significant improvement in 2021 for Flores and the Dolphins to remain committed to him past this season.

Even this year, Tagovailoa better play well. The Dolphins are 15-10 in their last 25 games under Flores and certainly harbor postseason dreams this year. Fitzpatrick may be gone, but new backup Jacoby Brissett has started 32 career games and could conceivably take over if Tagovailoa struggles badly.

“I think the biggest thing with my position is you can never get overly confident with the position that we’re in,” Tagovailoa said. “You’ve got to stay even-keel with the ups and the downs. For me it’s just continuing to learn the offense, continuing to learn my guys up front, the receivers.”

But the Dolphins are definitely giving Tagovailoa a chance. They got him a new veteran speedster in Will Fuller and draftedWaddle. And one of their first hires this offseason was Frye as their new QB coach.

At first glance, it was an unusual hire – it’s a big jump from Central Michigan to the NFL, and Frye, while a former five-year NFL quarterback, has no previous NFL coaching experience.

But Frye originally tutored Tagovailoa at an Elite 11 high school camp in 2016 and helped Tagovailoa develop into a major prospect. Frye also is from the Alabama family – he ran the offense at Central Michigan under head coach Jim McElwain, who previously was Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator from 2008-11.

The Dolphins have been secretive about whether Godsey or Studesville, the co-offensive coordinators, are calling the plays. But they did reveal last week that Frye is the one actually sending the call into Tagovailoa.

“When you’re a position coach and you spend time with a player every day, you kind of have your own language, your own conversations about different plays,” Flores said. “The idea behind Charlie giving the play call is that one or two things that they’ve talked about in their room specific to the quarterbacks, that just makes sense to me and I think that’s pretty reasonable.”

New teammate Jason McCourty said that Tagovailoa seems to be handling the expectations and pressure well.

“He played at Alabama, so I think one of the things he’s used to is the pressure being on him,” McCourty said last week. “I just love his composure, his poise, his positivity each and every day. I think you have to be able to handle the good and the bad, and what I’ve grown to love about Tua is he seems to do a really good job at that.”

Tagovailoa better produce more good than bad, however. His coach has proven that he’s not afraid to make change quickly.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.