Free-scoring and connected, the Revolution are Boston’s best team right now

All pace and precision - from Henry Kessler to Emmanuel Boateng, back to Kessler and then on to Tajon Buchanan - this is how the New England Revolution opened the scoring in their dominant Saturday night win over FC Cincinnati. Quick and clean, coming just seven minutes into the game, it was more than enough to put New England solidly in control, revving up a momentum that would not abate until the 4-1 win was complete.

The goal unfolded in the way the most elegant and exciting soccer goals do, flowing from a deep, daring run by a defender, moving through a beautiful give-and-go with a midfielder, setting up a cross so accurate it necessitated a diving save, creating a rebound that just waited to be buried in the back of the net.

It was a goal coach Bruce Arena would later admit he didn’t see coming, wondering instead what Kessler was doing so deep in the attacking third. But as it often goes when you’re as sizzling hot as this team is right now, everything worked out just fine, leaving Arena to gladly concede, “he showed me why.”

As metaphors go, it’s not a bad place to start to bring attention to exactly what’s going on over at Gillette Stadium these days, where Cam Newton may be making headlines for all the wrong reasons, sidelined as he is by COVID protocols - but his co-tenant Revolution are making them for all the right reasons, turning the MLS Eastern Conference standings into their own version of the old AFC East.

The Revs are the best sports story in town, soaring as the Red Sox slide backward out of contention, the Patriots rebuild after missing the playoffs for the first time in forever, the Bruins rest up after another thwarted playoff run, and the Celtics recharge from their own truncated postseason.

Into that void these players step, ready to keep their momentum going across the break for Wednesday’s All-Star Game, eyes squarely on what the schedule brings, a Saturday clash at New York City FC, but at the same time aware of what is on the horizon too, the MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield trophies that have been so elusive.

In a city and region accustomed to hardware, getting over that championship hump is required to make any real dent in the area’s overall fandom. That’s the one true ticket past Titletown’s turnstile. But after reaching the MLS Cup semifinals last year, it sure seems the Revs are closer to pushing a window open than having a door close in their face.

They are better now than they were then.

“I don’t think anyone is celebrating here, but certainly we’re excited about where we are, most of all what that’s going to give us the opportunity to do,” team president Brian Bilello said Monday. “If we keep winning games and keep playing well, we make the playoffs and can be in position to have home playoff games, which is so important in our league. We’re fighting for those opportunities now. Everyone is focused. But it’s created a lot of positive pressure for players and staff.

“We know how good we can be, based on how good we’ve been.”

The numbers tell the story. Saturday night’s win capped off another perfect week, with New England taking the maximum nine points from a three-games-in-eight-days stretch. The Revs are 8-0-1 in their last nine games, lead the Eastern Conference by a whopping 15 points, own a 9-1-1 overall home record, and lead MLS in scoring with 44 goals.

They’ve scored 11 goals in their last four games - all without their injured star, MLS assist leader and MVP favorite Carles Gil - getting increased production from Buchanan, striker Adam Buksa, and playmaker Gustavo Bou (among many others). They are backstopped by the impenetrable Matt Turner in goal (when he’s not busy moving up the ranks of the US national team roster); anchored by the veteran Andrew Farrell and Kessler in defense. They work under the guise of the incomparable Arena, the most successful coach in MLS history, and they play with a brand of joy and connection that is infectious.

“The big thing is trust,” said Farrell, the league’s No. 1 overall draft pick in 2013 who re-upped with the Revs this past offseason. “I think we trust each other on the field to do the right thing, make the right decisions, to be there to support each other. It all comes from the coaching staff, obviously giving us certain things, certain concepts, but you can deal with one thing on the field that is completely different, and you find a way to deal with it. The trust in us comes down from the coaching staff, and we keep each other accountable on the field and in the locker room.

“To win games you have to make plays. And we trust each other. That’s a pretty strong combination.”

Farrell’s perspective is so interesting here, given his arrival just in time for the last Cup run (in 2014) and his longevity (he recently became the club’s leader in starts and minutes, and on Saturday will become their all-time leader in games played). What he’s witnessed in between has been an education in franchise-building, an understanding that every link of the chain is connected, from ownership to front office, from the players on the first team to those in academy development, a unity of purpose that has been redefined with Arena’s arrival.

“From the second we brought Bruce Arena in, and why we brought him in, and I know this can sound silly, but really we prioritized winning,” Bilello said. “It can get cloudy sometimes, running a franchise, marketing, ticket sales, all these things. We wanted to be focused on winning, and we brought in the winningest coach in US soccer. We asked him what he needed to put a winning team on the field.

“Here are the results.”

The mission is far from over, but with 49 points through 22 games (tied for most in MLS at this stage of a season, matching LAFC in 2019), with a pace set to smash the club record of 55 goals in a season (they need 11, are averaging two a game and have 12 more games to play), and needing only two wins to match the club single-season record of 17, the path is laid.

“We want to play important games,” Farrell said. “We like to play in meaningful games. Hopefully we get on a big run.”

