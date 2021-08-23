Game 126: Rangers at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

Maybe a day off will do the Red Sox some good? After committing a season-high five errors in a 10-1 loss on Saturday, the Sox got a break when Sunday’s game was postponed because of Tropical Storm Henri. The game is being made up today.

Saturday represented the Sox’ worst defensive performance since they had five errors on Aug. 25, 2017 vs. the Orioles. They are in third place in the American League East, seven behind the Tampa Bay Rays and 2½ behind the Yankees. Here are the standings.