Game 126: Rangers at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

Maybe a day off will do the Red Sox some good? After committing a season-high five errors in a 10-1 loss on Saturday, the Sox got a break when Sunday’s game was postponed because of Tropical Storm Henri. The game is being made up today.
Saturday represented the Sox’ worst defensive performance since they had five errors on Aug. 25, 2017 vs. the Orioles. They are in third place in the American League East, seven behind the Tampa Bay Rays and 2½ behind the Yankees. Here are the standings.
Lineups
RANGERS (43-80): TBA
Pitching: LHP Kolby Allard (3-10, 4.88 ERA)
RED SOX (70-55): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (10-8, 3.91 ERA)
Time: 1:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rangers vs. Eovaldi: Adolis García 0-2, Jonah Heim 0-2, Brock Holt 5-14, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1-1, Nathaniel Lowe 1-6, Nick Solak 0-3
Red Sox vs. Allard: Xander Bogaerts 1-2, Rafael Devers 0-2, J.D. Martinez 1-2, Christian Vázquez 1-2
Stat of the day: In 17 games this month, Bobby Dalbec has a slash line of .310/.408/.643/1.051 (13-for-42, sevens runs, three doubles, one triple, three home runs, 12 RBI, five walks, and two hits by pitch.
Notes: Eovaldi is 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA in three career starts vs. Texas. He is 1-4 with a 5.13 earned run average in seven starts since the All-Star break … Kyle Schwarber has reached base safely in a career-best 19 consecutive games (.474 OBP, 24-for-65, 21 runs scored, four doubles, 12 home runs, 19 RBI, 12 walks, and one hit by pitch) … Each of Hansel Robles’s last five appearances are scoreless (five innings pitched) … Allard is 2-10 with a 5.35 ERA since joining the rotation in late May … Holt is 3-for-10 with a pair of RBIs in his return to Fenway Park.
