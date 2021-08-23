Hilary Knight ties record for goals in women’s world hockey championship in US victory

Hilary Knight tied former United States star Cammi Granato’s record for goals in women’s world hockey championship play with 44 in the Americans’ 3-0 victory over Finland on Sunday night at Calgary, Alberta. Making her US-record 11th appearance in the event, Knight, 32, scored from the slot to cap the scoring with 6:58 left. She also moved within three of Granato’s points record of 78. Grace Zumwinkle and Kelly Pannek also scored and Nicole Hensley made 10 saves to help the five-time defending champion Americans improve to 2-0 in Group A play. On Tuesday, the United States will face Russia. , and Canada will play Switzerland … The International Ice Hockey Federation is expected to add a women’s world hockey championship next summer, which will put it in the same calendar year as the Beijing Winter Olympics. The men play a world championship in an Olympic year but the women currently don’t.

President Joe Biden honored the 2020 WNBA champions Seattle Storm, celebrating their success on the court and hailing the four-time title holders for changing lives with their activism. The visit in Washington marked the first time that an NBA or WNBA team has visited the White House since the Cleveland Cavaliers were feted by Barack Obama in 2016. Presidents typically host college and major league sports champions for a White House ceremony. But the two big basketball leagues skipped such celebrations during Donald Trump’s administration as several prominent players and coaches were outspoken about their opposition to Trump’s rhetoric and policies. Biden marveled at the team — which includes five Olympic gold medalists — and its feats on the court. He also took a moment to note team members’ efforts to spotlight the issue of police brutality in Black communities, promote voter registration, speak out about violence against transgendered people and encourage Americans to get vaccinated. “What makes this team remarkable is they don’t just win games, they change lives,” Biden said. “That’s what winners do. They shine the light and lift people up. They’re a force for change. That’s the Seattle Storm, that’s the WNBA.”

Advertisement

BC guard Zion Johnson on AP preseason team

Boston College senior guard Zion Johnson was selected to the Associated Press preseason All-America first team. At 6 feet 3 inches and 316 pounds, Johnson was an All-ACC third team selection last season. LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. also made the first team. He is the grandson of former Patriot Darryl Stingley, who was paralyzed by a hit from Jack Tatum during a preseason game at Oakland in 1978. Darryl died in 2007. Notre Dame and Iowa State each had three players selected to the team,

Advertisement



