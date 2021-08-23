Hockey world reacts to death of former Bruin and Dorchester native Jimmy Hayes

Jimmy Hayes, a former right winger for the Bruins, died unexpectedly Monday morning.
Hayes, a 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound Dorchester native, played 334 games in the NHL for four teams, including the Bruins from 2015-17. He also played at Boston College, helping the Eagles win the national championship in 2010.
After news of his death broke, the hockey community shared an outpouring of grief.
The Bruins offered their thoughts to Hayes’s wife, Kristen, and his two sons.
The Providence Bruins are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jimmy Hayes. We’re sending our deepest condolences to the entire Hayes family. https://t.co/VYCtASVb3Y— Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) August 23, 2021
Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron issued a statement through the team:
“It was a pleasure getting to know Jimmy, and he was such a joy to be around both on and off the ice,” Bergeron said. “I’ll always remember his big smile — he was so positive and full of life. I’m really going to miss that. We’ve lost a great person.”
A statement from Boston Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron: pic.twitter.com/SUG5AvPj9Y— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 23, 2021
The Toronto Maple Leafs, who selected Hayes in the second round of of the 2008 NHL Draft, said Hayes was “known for his character and kindness around the league.”
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Maple Leafs draft pick, Jimmy Hayes.— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 23, 2021
Hayes made his NHL debut in 2011 with the Chicago Blackhawks, appearing in 43 games with the organization. The Blackhawks said Hayes’s “warm personality made an immediate impact in the locker room and with our fans.”
We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jimmy Hayes.— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 23, 2021
Hayes’s most productive season came in 2014-15, when he scored 19 goals with 16 assists for the Florida Panthers. David Dwork, who covers the Panthers for WPLG Local 10 News, called Hayes “an amazingly nice man.”
Former Panthers forward Jimmy Hayes has passed away. Just 31 years old. Amazingly nice man, always had a smile during his days in Sunrise. Condolences to his family 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/4fp9sEhq6r— David Dwork (@DavidDwork) August 23, 2021
Hayes played 33 games for the Devils in 2017-18. Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman, his teammate in New Jersey, offered a touching tribute, saying Hayes “always brought a smile to the rink.”
When I think of a “locker room guy” I think of Jimmy “Broadway” Hayes. Very devastating news, he will be missed by so many, he always brought a smile to the rink in our time together in New Jersey. Our thoughts are with Kristen and their 2 young boys. Rest In Peace bud 🙏🏼 https://t.co/UOX7jIdL64— Blake Coleman (@BColes25) August 23, 2021
A reporter for the Devils shared photos from a theme night in New Jersey, saying Hayes was “such a character around the room.”
I am stunned at the loss so suddenly of Jimmy Hayes.— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) August 23, 2021
The Flames said Hayes was “Known around the league for his kindness and generosity, he will be greatly missed.”
Our deepest condolences go out the family and friends of Jimmy Hayes.— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 23, 2021
Hayes finished his professional career with the Pittsburgh Penguins’ AHL affiliate in Wilkes Barre/Scranton, Pa. (2018-19).
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former @WBSPenguins forward, Jimmy Hayes.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 23, 2021
We are heartbroken by the news of Jimmy Hayes' passing today. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates throughout hockey. pic.twitter.com/3aDDm4Q8Oi— American Hockey League (@TheAHL) August 23, 2021
In three seasons at Chestnut Hill, Hayes had 42 goals and 39 assists. The 2009-10 season would be his final season at BC, with the Eagles winning the Beanpot, the Hockey East tournament, and the NCAA tournament. The school paid tribute to him, posting a picture of Hayes hoisting the NCAA trophy on its Twitter account.
Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family. pic.twitter.com/2nL59U6Fgs— BC Hockey (@BCHockey) August 23, 2021
Many from the college hockey community paid their respects, including some of BC’s biggest rivals on the ice.
Our thoughts are with @BCHockey and the entire Hayes family. https://t.co/xdO06yMCE2— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) August 23, 2021
We are devastated to hear the news about Jimmy. Our thoughts are with the Hayes and BC hockey families. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/4m2uD1zVeT— Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) August 23, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Hayes and BC hockey families. https://t.co/UbjZBHir4C— PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) August 23, 2021
Hockey East, and the entire league family, mourns the loss of Jimmy. 💙 https://t.co/rrJxLqxmDN— Hockey East (@hockey_east) August 23, 2021