J.J. Taylor feeling much more comfortable working out of Patriots’ backfield this training camp

“We didn’t have any opportunity to come in early, had no opportunity to meet any of the guys,” Taylor said Monday. “Everything was virtual. It was a rough transition, but it taught me more than I can ask for.”

Taylor, who made the team as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona last year, called his rookie year “very stressful” because of the restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FOXBOROUGH — Running back J.J. Taylor says he’s much more comfortable in his second year with the Patriots.

Now, with the last week of training camp approaching, Taylor is once again vying for a spot on the 53-man roster. But the opportunity to spend time with his teammates and coaches has eased the process this time around.

Advertisement

Through two preseason games, Taylor has shown himself to be a useful back, despite hist 5-foot-6, 185 pounds stature. Against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, he rushed for a game-high 93 yards, including one carry for 21 yards, and a touchdown. He also returned three punts for 34 yards.

Taylor said he stuck to his fundamentals of staying in his lane and reading his blocks, when asked about his performance.

“I’ve just been trying to improve from last year, trying to improve in every aspect of my game,” Taylor said. “I feel like I’m doing a better job than I did last year overall, so I feel like it’s working out for me.”

The Patriots have a crowded running back room, but Taylor is hoping to keep his spot. Asked for his proudest moment thus far, his answer seemed easy.

“I think my proudest moment is still being on the team,” he said. “Still getting a chance to be able to work with the guys and just be in here, to be honest.”

Offensive line bonds over meal in Philadelphia

When the Patriots were in Philadelphia last week, members of the offensive line enjoyed a dinner from Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philly.

Advertisement

The shared meals, which have become a tradition for the position group, were put on pause amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, but the NFL’s new health and safety protocols allow for fully vaccinated individuals to dine at restaurants while on the road. Non-vaccinated players, however, still face travel restrictions and may not leave the team hotel.

For the offensive line, the outings facilitate camaraderie.

“As an offensive line, we love to eat,” said offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. “So we’re always going out to get something good to eat. Just being together, it’s always a fun time, a dope time.”

One of the group’s most memorable dinners came during Wynn’s rookie year, when they stopped by an Italian spot in downtown Boston. Former offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, who now plays for the Houston Texans, ate a whole hog head, according to Wynn.

“Marcus Cannon, that’s his type of, you know, deal,” Wynn recalled. “I was just surprised. They brought it out, and I’d never had hog head before. So just to see the whole head, and see him get down on it was interesting.”

As for who pays for the dinners? Sometimes the offensive line will engage in credit card roulette, where the owner of a randomly chosen card must cover the tab.

“You can only imagine with the whole O-line there it’s pretty expensive,” quipped Wynn.

Yodny Cajuste appreciate Patriot assist in Haiti

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste expressed appreciation for the Patriots’ decision to use their team plane to fly medical equipment and supplies to Haiti to assist with the country’s earthquake relief efforts. Cajuste said he hasn’t spoken with much of his family that still lives in Haiti following the earthquake. Said Cajuste: “Anything we can do to help to make things better over there, because it is going really rough over there.”

Advertisement

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.